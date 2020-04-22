Here are 6 outdoor activities you can do in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – As the weather continues to heat up, it’s the perfect time to head outdoors and enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer.

Whether you’re an adventure seeker or just need to clear your mind, Sugar Land has plenty of activities to do around the city. As always, remember to practice social distancing while enjoying your activities.

Here are six outdoor activities you can do right in Sugar Land.

Clear your mind with a walk in the park

Mayfield Park

June 15 | #30DaysWild Have you been to the brand new Mayfield Park [106 Ave D]? Spend your Friday afternoon sitting on the hill or playing on the new FUN playground! bit.ly/2LCgXNU Posted by Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Friday, June 15, 2018

Mayfield Park is a 4.3-acre neighborhood park located in one of Sugar Land’s oldest neighborhoods, near the historic Imperial Sugar Factory and the Sugar Land Heritage Museum & Visitor Center. This park features a .5 loop trail to walk on.

Address: 106 Avenue DSugar Land, TX 77498

More Info: SugarLandTX.gov

Feel the breeze on a bike trail

JUSTIN P. BRINDLEY TRAIL

Justin P. Brindley Trail is a 3.1 mile lightly trafficked loop trail located near Sugar Land, Texas that features a river and is good for all skill levels. The trail offers a number of activity options and is accessible year-round.

Address: 15300 University Blvd. Sugar Land, TX 77479

For a map and guidelines: SugarLandTX.gov

Burn some calories on a walking trail

Sugar Land Memorial Park

Sugar Land Memorial Park encompasses 150 acres along the Brazos River and 2.5 miles walking and biking trails. Additional features of Memorial Park include the Veterans Memorial, and a lake for outdoor recreation.

Address: 15300 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479

For map and guidelines: SugarLandTX.gov

Check out some public art

Oyster Creek Park

Oyster Creek Park is one of the city’s most scenic areas with its iconic rock-lined pond and water feature, along with a bridge overlooking Oyster Creek. The regional park encompasses just over 111 acres and features a 3-mile hike & bike trail and public art pieces throughout the park, and large parking lot.

Address: 4033 State Highway 6 SouthSugar Land, TX 77479

For a list of public art: SugarLandTX.gov

Relax by the lake

Cullinan Park

With 754 acres, Cullinan Park is one of the largest nature parks in the Houston area and features an observation tower, nature trails, a .33 mile trail around White Lake, boardwalk and a scenic overlook, as well as educational signage throughout the park.

Address: 12414 Highway 6 SSugar Land, TX 77478

Learn more about the conservancy: CullinanParkConservancy.org/

Go on an adventure with a scavenger hunt

Gorgeous weather we have been having this week! Get outside and see if you can find all the objects in your own yard... Posted by Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

While visiting the parks or even visiting your own backyard, go on an adventure with the City of Sugarland’s Scavenger Hunt. See how many items you can find and share your findings on social media.

Please continue following the guidelines recommended by the CDC and Fort Bend County when going outside to ensure that parks, trails and green spaces can remain open. The City of Sugar Land provided a social distancing graphic to keep in mind for your safety and the safety of others when visiting its parks. For the latest updates on facility and park operations related to COVID-19, please visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/Coronavirus.