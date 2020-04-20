OMG! El Bolillo bakery is giving away free bolillos this week

HOUSTON – El bolillo bakery, a local favorite, wants to thank the Houston community in this unprecedented time and is giving away free bolillos to the first 500 cars to arrive at their Pasadena and Airline locations.

The giveaway is happening this Wednesday and Friday, and you must wake up early, because it’s from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

It’s drive-thru only and each car will get a bag with 10 bolillos each.

Bolillos are crusty, oval rolls with a soft inside, known as one of the staple breads for the Hispanic community.

El bolillo started in 2002 as a small bakery in The Heights, where loyal customers spread the word about their delicious breads and fresh pastries. A few years later, they opened two other locations, including one in Pasadena.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic they closed on March 22 but reopened on April 13 to put in place social distancing guidelines.

Houstonians have praised the bakery, and now El bolillo is giving back.

Visitor’s review: “A true gem of a bakery. Everything is delicious and really affordable. From special orders to the items off the shelf, we have never been disappointed. There is something for everyone.” – Caryn.