OMG! El Bolillo bakery is giving away free bolillos this week
HOUSTON – El bolillo bakery, a local favorite, wants to thank the Houston community in this unprecedented time and is giving away free bolillos to the first 500 cars to arrive at their Pasadena and Airline locations.
The giveaway is happening this Wednesday and Friday, and you must wake up early, because it’s from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
View this post on Instagram
#TeamBolillo wants to thank our community and loyal customers. We are giving away 5,000 bolillos this Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7AM-8AM! The first 500 cars 🚗 🚙 🚘 to arrive at our Airline location will get a bag with 10 fresh bolillos each. We want to thank constable Alan Rosen from Precint 1 and his team for helping us at our Airline location and making this a safe event for our community. PLEASE NOTE, THIS EVENT WILL BE TAKING PLACE AT PASADENA AND AIRLINE LOCATION ONLY. Pasadena and Airline will reopen for regular business hours at 8AM. Wayside will remain open for regular business hours from 7AM-9PM. ————————————————————— #TeamBolillo quiere agradecerle a nuestra comunidad y nuestros estimados clientes. Estaremos regalando 5,000 bolillos este próximo lunes, miércoles y viernes de 7AM-8AM! Los primeros 500 carros 🚗 🚙 🚘 que lleguen a nuestra locación de Airline recibirán una bolsa con 10 bolillos cada uno. Queremos darles las gracias al alguacil Alan Rosen del precinto 1 y al resto de su equipo por ayudarnos en nuestra locación de Airline para hacer de este un evento seguro para nuestra comunidad. POR FAVOR TENGAN EN CUENTA ESTE EVENTO TENDRÁ LUGAR SOLO EN LA LOCACIÓN DE PASADENA Y AIRLINE. Pasadena y Airline volverán a abrir sus puertas para vender pan a las 8AM. Wayside seguirá abierto sus horas regular de 7AM-9PM.
It’s drive-thru only and each car will get a bag with 10 bolillos each.
Bolillos are crusty, oval rolls with a soft inside, known as one of the staple breads for the Hispanic community.
El bolillo started in 2002 as a small bakery in The Heights, where loyal customers spread the word about their delicious breads and fresh pastries. A few years later, they opened two other locations, including one in Pasadena.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic they closed on March 22 but reopened on April 13 to put in place social distancing guidelines.
Houstonians have praised the bakery, and now El bolillo is giving back.
View this post on Instagram
Hola, Bolillos Tardes! 👋🏼 FELIZ VIERNES!!! Today is the perfect day to enjoy a fresh, warm bolillo. ...oh wait! That’s everyday!! 🥖 Te esperamos! . . . . . . . #ElBolilloBakery #Panaderia #HoustonTx #HoustonsPanaderia #SweetBread #PanDulce #MexicanBakery #YelpsNumberOneBakery #Familia #Family #Pasadena #Wayside #CustomCakes #HoustonOriginals #PanDulceMexicano #Bolillo #Bolillos
Visitor’s review: “A true gem of a bakery. Everything is delicious and really affordable. From special orders to the items off the shelf, we have never been disappointed. There is something for everyone.” – Caryn.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.