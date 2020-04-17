SUPPORT LOCAL: Houston’s Fat Cat Creamery serves the purrfect sundaes

HOUSTON – For nearly six years, Fat Cat Creamery has been serving the Houston Heights neighborhood delicious, sweet and creamy ice cream treats made from scratch.

Located at 1901 North Shepherd Drive, Fat Cat Creamery is the purrfect destination to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Owner Sarah Johnston, also known as the Boss Cat, is very proud and thankful to serve Houston’s community, often referring her customers as “kittens.” The Boss Cat made it her mission to provide fresh local ingredients in every scoop.

“We source locally from all over Texas,” said Johnston. “Everything is made from scratch, we make the hot fudge, cookie mix, brittle, brownies and ice cream from the kitchen parlor.”

However, it isn’t just its delicious homemade ice cream and treats that make this place unique, Fat Cat Creamery also offers some of the sweetest sundaes in Houston.

Known as “Every day is like Sundae,” the kitty-curated special sundae includes a baked good, two scoops of ice cream, house-made sauces, fresh whipped cream, is topped off with a cherries.

This month features their classic “Big Cat Sundae” which includes, two homemade cookies, two scoops of your choice of ice cream, hot fudge, warm praline sauce, salted almond brittle, toasted pecans, whipped cream and of course you can’t forget the cherry on top.

Big Cat Sundae from Fat Cat Creamery located in Houston. (KPRC)

Fat Cat Creamery features five signature flavors and has four rotating seasonal flavors. Its signature flavors include Cat’s Meow Mexican Vanilla, Milk Chocolate Stout, Waterloo Strawberry Buttermilk, Amaya Coffee & Cream and Chai Tea Coconut.

Johnston encourages her kittens to check its social media accounts to see what seasonal flavors are being offered. The Boss Cat said news flavors come out and finish in a blink of an eye!

Fat Cat Creamery offers soft-serve ice cream by the scoop, push-up pop, bonbons and ice cream sammies. If you can’t eat dairy, no worries! The parlor also has non-dairy options.

The ice cream parlor is currently offering its full menu and also offer to-go pints. For more information on Fat Cat Creamery, you can visit its website here.