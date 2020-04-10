Score a cheap and delicious 5-piece meal for two at Houston’s Teacup Cafe

HOUSTON – Just a two-minute drive from Chinatown across the Sam Houston Parkway, you’ll find a small Taiwanese cuisine shop right next to the Viet Hoa International Foods market.

Owned and operated by Annie Hu, Teacup Cafe has served tea, coffee and authentic Taiwanese food for nearly 14 years.

In March of 2018, Hu purchased the business from a previous owner. Hu was thrilled to serve to the community of Houston but never expected business to dramatically decrease in 2020.

Just like millions of Americans, Hu is doing her best to keep business going and keep her staff of three employed.

“I’ve been doing many promotions to bring customers in,” said Hu. “I’ve been thinking about my workers. They work very hard, and these are their paychecks."

As many Houstonians are facing financial issues, Teacup Cafe is making it their mission to provide authentic Taiwanese meals at an affordable price by sharing daily promotions on their Instagram page.

One of these deals includes the “Meal for Two.” At Teacup Cafe, customers can pick an appetizer, one rice dish, one noodle dish and two drinks for $25.

Depending on the food item and drink add-ons, customers can save anywhere between $10 to $15. Of course, that isn’t the only deal. Teacup Cafe is also showing its appreciation for healthcare workers by providing a free drink.

At Teacup Cafe, Hu wants to make sure all her customers are satisfied. If this is your first time drinking tea or trying Taiwanese food, she encourages customers to ask questions. If guests aren’t satisfied with their order, Hu is more than happy to exchange their order.

“I really want my customers to be happy," said Hu. “I want them to come back for more drinks and food.”

The cafe offers a variety of teas, coffees, smoothies and Taiwanese bites. Customers can also add fresh fruit to any of their teas and smoothies.

The $25 meal deal is only available this weekend. However, the cafe will continue other daily deals throughout the week.

Teacup Cafe is located at 8300 West Sam Houston Parkway, Suite 126. The cafe currently offers takeout, curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. To place an order you can reach them at (281) 495-6888.