Houston singer Christina Wells shares hymns on social media to lift spirits for Easter weekend

HOUSTON – Christina Wells has shared her musical talent everywhere from the stage of America’s Got Talent to Miller Outdoor Theater. Now at home, she’s using social media to continue to inspire others through song.

Sending my love to you all out there! His Eye Is In the Sparrow 🎶 Christina “SingChristina” Posted by Christina Edwards Wells on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

As stay-home orders remain in effect throughout the country, many jobs have been severely impacted. Those in the entertainment industry like Wells have been greatly affected by social distancing limitations, which prohibit gatherings of more than ten people.

“One day, I’ve got a calendar full of events, I’m traveling, and the next day we’re hearing about coronavirus," said Wells. “Then three or four days later, my calendar was like a ghost town.”

Local singer and former registered nurse Christina Wells poses with her previous healthcare colleagues. (KPRC)

As a former registered nurse, Wells understands the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many friends currently working in the medical field, she hopes everyone will remember the sacrifices healthcare workers and first responders are making during this critical time.

“I gave my time. I gave my energy, but I never had to worry about giving my life," said Wells. "These healthcare workers are truly concerned for their own lives and for the lives of their family.”

Ahead of Easter weekend, Wells has been singing some of her favorite hymns and sharing the performances on social media. She hopes the videos will help lift people’s spirits and help them celebrate this holiday at home. She also plans to help her partner, Chef Tae of 210 Fusion Cuisine, prepare and deliver Easter meals throughout the Houston area.

Hey guys if you would like for 210 Fusion Cuisine to prepare your Easter dinner, you can order at www.210fusion.com.... Posted by 210 Fusion Cuisine on Friday, April 3, 2020

“If I’m still creating something positive in this universe; if I’m still putting out something good; if I’m still trying to help people feel better - whether I’m getting a paycheck for it because I’m doing an event or just putting it out on social media - I know if I do that I’m doing the right thing,” said Wells.

