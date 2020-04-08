How you can shop the virtual 2020 Spring Nutcracker Marketplace

HOUSTON – The Nutcracker Market Spring was supposed to happen at NRG Center next weekend but it unfortunately had to be canceled due to concerns about coronavirus.

However, they are providing an alternative place for more than 115 merchants to showcase their items on Facebook with the Virtual 2020 Spring Nutcracker Marketplace.

Patsy Chapman, CEO of Nutcracker Market, gave us a preview of some of items and brands you can shop virtually.

1. Upside down umbrella from Brooms & Brellas

2. Flamingo and Paisley flower print garment bags from Carry It Well

3. Pickle mixer and Ghost pepper pickles from Cin Chili & Company

4. Two-piece grill set with spatula & tongs & Texas spatula from Grillight

5. Design table activity and Juicy Couture jewelry for tweens from Learning Express of Katy

6. Women’s plus size tops from Lucy and Co Curvy Boutique

7. Woven handbag and matching clutch from Maria Victoria

8. Children’s Rock Star jacket, Willie onesie and tutu from Mignon’s

9. A&M T-shirt quilt from Twisted K

10. Unicorn and shark hooded towel for kids from Yikes Twins

11. Green fairy costume for children from Ladybugs in my Garden

The Virtual 2020 Spring Nutcracker Marketplace is happening now through April 30 on Facebook.

Shoppers need to join the Facebook group to participate and they can make their purchases via individual shop links and websites.

100% of sales from the Virtual Spring Nutcracker Market go back to the merchants.

For more information or for donations to Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, click here.

To see Chapman’s complete interview and the items listed, watch the video above.