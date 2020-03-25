Need to clear your mind? Here are 6 walking trails you can visit in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, local leaders are continuing to close schools, businesses and non-essential operations in the hope to slow the spread of this disease.

Although there are new stay-at-home restrictions in our city, we are still able to take a mental break and get a fresh breath of air.

Whether it’s stress from work, COVID-19 or need to step out of the household for a bit, we compiled a list of six walking trails you can visit in Cypress.

As always, don’t forget to stay six feet apart and stay home if you are feeling sick.

Little Cypress Creek Preserve

Mommy Review: “This little place is so cute. We love taking family walks with our little girl and dog. Everyone out there is so friendly, makes you feel like you’ve driven to a nature preserve but right in your back yard. It’s by no means as small as it may look, lots of trails and a creek that runs along the side.” -Nicole

Address: Telge Rd & Spring Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

Phone: (281) 353-8100

Telge Park

Visitor Review: “Nice little park for a forest walk. Very clean and easy to walk paths. Great for kids.” -Arno

Address: 12400 Pleasant Grove Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

Phone: (281) 496-2177

Website: pct3.com/Parks

Maxwell Park

Pet Owner Review: “I love this park. It’s very peaceful and great to relax and enjoy nature. It has a beautiful creek too. The park is never crowded. I usually see 1-5 persons on Saturday or Sunday. It’s a very quiet place. It’s great to walk your dog and enjoy the view. My shihtzu loves this park.” -Yolimar

Address: 12622 Maxwell Rd, Cypress, TX 77429

Phone: (281) 496-2177

Kickerillo-Mischer Preserve

Visitor Review: “I absolutely love this place!!! You can ride your bikes, take a walk, and see so many doggies!! You can go across the bridge, see the river, and even get closer to it if you want. All the people are very friendly and there is always somebody going around, making sure everything is in order, while also refilling the water constantly around the park. I absolutely love this place and recommend it to anyone who is thinking about going.” -Attorney Forever

Address: 20215 Chasewood Park Dr, Houston, TX 77070

Phone: (713) 274-4299

Website: hcp4.net/parks

Cypress Park

Visitor Review: “Great park for walks, jogs, fishing, or bringing your kids. Includes a clean kid play area and a nice track that surrounds the pond. The area is kept pretty clean and the track is quiet and peaceful.” -Brian

Address: 12925 N Eldridge Pkwy, Cypress, TX 77429

Phone: (281) 496-2177

Website: pct3.com/Parks/Cypress-Park

100 Acre Woods Preserve

Visitor Review: “Big park with paved running/biking and jogging trail. The trail is very long and beautiful. The park is well-maintained and clean.” -Nuwan

Address: 14234 W Cypress Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77070

Phone: (281) 353-8100