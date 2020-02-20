7 hiking trails outdoor enthusiasts in the Woodlands love to explore

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – When exploring the Woodlands, there are endless options on where to go for a hike. In fact, there are more 160 miles of pathways and trails connecting in the area. Whether you’re unwinding from a busy work week, or just want to escape the house for a nice breath of fresh air, finding the right trail can be tedious.

Don’t worry, leave the trail finding to us. We came with a list of seven trails you need to check out according to outdoorsy people.

George Mitchell Preserve

Review: “One of my favorite places in The Woodlands, TX. This natural preserve is located in The Village of Creekside Park and I personally love it because it is so near to the homes and is a great place to exercise, relax and enjoy nature. If you visit The Woodlands, you can’t miss this place.” - Veronica

Address: 5171 Flintridge DriveThe Woodlands, Texas 77381

More Info: thewoodlandstx.com

Montogomery County Preserve

beautiful day for an adventure 🐾 Posted by Hana Woyt on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Review: “I was pleasantly surprised by this place- it’s a little bit of an escape in the middle of the chaos that is Houston. There’s a nice dirt road that we walked our dogs along for a while until we came to the river, which has a large sandy beach for the dogs to play on. Someone was jogging while we were there and I imagine it’s a great place to go jogging- lots of shade with the trees and no traffic to deal with.” -Cassie

Address: 1118 Pruitt Rd. The Woodlands, TX, 77380

More Info: springcreekgreenway.org

Burroughs Park

Review: “My favorite park by far. It’s so beautiful and has more trails for walking than any other park in the area. The large pond has ducks you can feed. You can fish off the docks. This park is perfect for running, lots of shade and beautiful trees.” -B. Wford

Address: 9738 Huffsmith Road, Tomball, TX 77375

More Info: hcp4.net/parks/burroughs/

Dennis Johnston Park

Review: “Very nice place Bike Trails as well as a play area for small children. The trails can be used as a walking path they are smoothly paved and shaded by the surrounding trees. Very quiet and very well maintained area.” - Irvin

Address: 709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, Texas 77373

More Info: hcp4.net/parks/dennisjohnston/

William Goodrich Jones State Forest

Review: “Stunning park. The trails were clear of debris, the map at the entrance detailed all of the possible routes. My dogs and I will definitely be going back!” -Kip

Address: 1328 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX 77384

More Info: tfsweb.tamu.edu/jones-state-forest/

Peckinpaugh Preserve

Review: “If you like to enjoy the peace and quiet look at wilderness this a place to come to an visit bring a bike or some good shoes great trails.” -Edward

Address: 1209 Old Riley Fuzzel RoadSpring, Texas 77386

More Info: springcreekgreenway.org/peckinpaugh

Meyer Park

Review: “Multiple trails, lots of wildlife and always someone taking care of the place. Immerse yourself into nature in a matter of seconds, away from the traffic and enjoy it! A good walk is always the answer, especially in nature." -Yasser

Address: 7700 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, Texas 77379

More Info: hcp4.net/parks/meyer/