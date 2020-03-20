From virtual wine tasting to virtual speed dating, here at 7 things Houstonians can do online without leaving their homes

HOUSTON – By now, people are probably tired of watching hours of shows and movies online. As the city is enforcing stricter guidelines on social distancing, Houstonians are looking for new ways to stay busy.

Businesses are beginning to move online, offering more virtual experiences to consumers. From shopping, zoo visits and even virtual wine tasting, here are seven things you can do from home.

Retail therapy with a virtual shopping assistant

Manready Mercantile is now offering Virtual Shopping via FaceTime. This is a highly interactive experience where you can FaceTime the shop during business hours. Give them a call at (713) 861-6618 the store will assign a crew member to you, customizing your shopping based on who or what you’re shopping for!

Visit the virtual Houston Zoo

Each weekday at 11:00 a.m. the Houston Zoo is hosting a Facebook Live to bring the zoo to you! The Houston Zoo is also sharing videos, adorable photos, and inviting fans to share with them on what they would like to see while they practice social distancing. The zoo also has several live web cameras so folks can check on their favorite animal any time of day.

Virtual concerts you can participate in

IMG_4489 Welcome to #musicallyinKLEINed! We want to hear from all our amazingly-talented musicians (and thespians) in Klein. While we're out of school, use this flipgrid to upload videos of yourself practicing, singing, performing, reading poetry, basically anything of you performing. We want to showcase you! In our first video is Fine Arts Director Joel Wren playing "An die Musik" (“To Music”) by Franz Schubert on his trombone. So, Klein. Show us what you got? Upload your video here: https://flipgrid.com/musicallyinkleined Posted by Klein ISD on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Be a part of #musicallyinKLEINed! Klein ISD is holding a virtual concert on Facebook. This school district wants to hear from amazingly-talented musicians (and thespians) in Klein. While students are out of school, Houstonians can use Flipgrid to upload videos of their practices, singing performances, poetry and basically any sort of performance. Do you have what it takes? Upload your video here: https://flipgrid.com/musicallyinkleined

Free virtual events in the park

With park events canceled through May 15, Discovery Green Conservancy is now offering live virtual programming in order to continue its mission to be a source of health and happiness for the community. Programming will include classes, educational opportunities and more. Upcoming classes include Tai Chi led by Four Dragons Institute on Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. and Yoga with YouniverSoul Fest on Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Find the full schedule at the link here.

Find love through virtual dating

Quarantine Online Speed Dating (VIP Matchmaking Events)

VIP Matchmaking Events has partnered with FirstDate to bring: Quarantine Speed Dating - Online Speed Dating to Houston singles who are home and looking to find “Love In the Time of Corona(virus).” This one-of-a-kind event will see singles in the Houston area attending a virtual speed dating event from the comfort of their own couch on Thursday, March 26, 2020, for singles ages 27 to 39 and Friday, March 27, 2020, for singles ages 40 to 55 - both nights from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. An event for ages 55 and over will take place in the near future.

Free virtual exercising for all ages

YMCA will offer free online classes through YMCA 360. The online program allows participants to stay connected and active, even when they can’t visit the Y. The program will be accessible to both YMCA members as well as the general public for the foreseeable future. The free on-demand programs available on YMCA360.org include some of the Y’s most popular group exercise classes like Boot Camp, Barre, Yoga and low impact programs for seniors. Each class is led by a YMCA instructor. The Y plans to release more exercise classes for adults as well as youth activities and classes throughout March and April. Visit its website for more information on the classes, YMCA360.org.

Virtual wine tasting

Kuhlman Cellars is offering virtual wine tastings.. Virtual Wine Webinars will take place on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons and are included with the purchase of two new bundles, each with their own webinar. Upon purchase, customers will receive a link to book their complimentary virtual wine tasting webinar. For more information and to purchase wines online, visit www.kuhlmancellars.com.