Five simple workouts you can do from your own backyard

HOUSTON – Now that gyms are closed due to Coronavirus concerns, people are stuck at home feeling like they have no place to work out.

But don’t let being out of the gym keep you from exercising, there are plenty of at-home workouts anyone can do from home.

All you need to do is grab a yoga mat or a beach towel, and then try a few of these simple exercises.

Tons of household items can be used as weights, like cinder blocks, detergent containers, or even water jugs.

Basic crunches can be done anywhere...even in front of your tv! And maybe you could even borrow one of your kids’ jump ropes? Or try step ups and box jumps from a low outdoor table...again, super simple.

Watch as Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabe demonstrate a quick, simple workout from their own backyard.