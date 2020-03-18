These Houston food spots are offering more than just curbside pickup
Support your local businesses
HOUSTON – With the pandemic of COVID-19, many small businesses in Houston and the greater area have been affected by the closure of bars and dine-in services.
Although smalls businesses are limited with their operations, many Houstonians are still showing their love by supporting these local restaurants through curbside pickups, delivers and purchasing gift cards.
Related: Sienna coffee shop offering free disinfectant to those in need
In Houston, we support each other. Local restaurants have been giving back through their services, through discounts, donations and more.
Here a few spots we found that are offering deals and few extra items with your purchase.
Distributing meals and a 10% meal discount
View this post on Instagram
Dear Houstonians, With Covid-19 Impacting so many families and leaving many children out of school. We will start passing out food for those in need. Please spread the word and let people know that we will be at 7919 Westheimer Rd. from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm Thursday March 19th. As a small company we don’t have much, but we would like to support our community with what we do have. If you would like to help support your community we would love some extra help in passing out food or if you would rather make a donation to help us buy more food for those in need you can do that as well. Please message us for more details. Houston, we are in this together and we will come out stronger than ever. #houstonfood #covid_19 #fooddonations #supportchildren #feedthehungry #welovehouston #samwich #bettertogether Love, The Samwich Family
On Thursday, March 19, SAM’WICH will be passing out food for those in need. The food truck will be at 7919 Westheimer Road and donating food from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. SAM’W is currently offering 10% off its menu item with their Instagram post. Offer is only valid until Thursday, March 19. You can order ahead at (713) 884-9454
Kids Eat Free, plus a discount for teachers & students
View this post on Instagram
We’re open this weekend starting tomorrow at 11AM at @vegsidemkt 🍔🍟✨ Swipe left for our menu - to give back, we are feeding the kiddos for free with every adult meal purchased and giving college students & teachers 20% off on their orders! We will begin taking orders as early as today and throughout the day tomorrow - to expedite the process, feel free to text us your order! ✨ 7800 Amelia Rd. || Text orders to (346) 366-7811 || #peaceveganeats #houstonvegans #coronavirus
Peace Vegan Eats Food Truck is feeding the kiddos for free with every adult meal purchase. It will also give college students and teachers 20% off on their orders. The Foodturkc will open on Thursday and are taking orders beginning Wednesday. Peace Vegan Eats will be located at 7800 Amelia Road. You can text your to-go orders at (346)366-7811.
Receive 25% off your entire order
View this post on Instagram
From today until 04/02/2020 our Sugarland location is open only for take outs and we are offering a 25% discount for everyone’s entire take out orders! Thank you for your support and stay safe #houstonfoodies #houstonfood #sugarland #sugarlandtx #mexicanfood #houston #sugarlandfoodies #sugarlandfood #htxfoodie
Beginning Wednesday until April 2, Los Gallitos Mexican Cafe’s Sugarland location is offering a 25% discount for everyone’s entire take out orders. The restaurant is located 3385 Highway 6 in Sugar Land TX. You can place your order at (281)313-1401.
Portion of daily sales will be donated
View this post on Instagram
Starting Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18th, Little Woodrow’s on Shepherd will be offering walk up/call ahead pick up food service DAILY from 2pm-10pm 🍴🚘 . 20% of daily sales will be donated to @southernsmoketx Foundation (Providing Assistance To People Of The F&B Industry Affected By National Disasters) . Menu: - Crawfish $5.99 per lb. provided by Bayou City Boilers 🦞 - Boiled Shrimp 1/2 lb $6.99 provided by Bayou City Boilers 🍤 - Ribeye Steak, Loaded Baked Potato, Side Salad... $15🥩 - Handmade Pizza: Single Topping $13 + $1 per additional topping 🍕 - Cheeseburger N' Fries $10 🍔 - Beyond Meat Burger N' Fries $13 🍟 #littlewoodrows #supportlocal
Little Woodrow’s located at 720 Shepherd Drive will be offering walk up and call ahead pick up food services daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bar will also be donating 20% of daily sales to Southern Smoke Foundation, providing assistance to people of the F&B Industry affected by national disasters. You can place your orders at (832) 804-9941.
Emergency Burger Kit includes two rolls of toilet paper
View this post on Instagram
‼Emergency Burger Kit‼ 💲45 🔸️1 sealed package of 6 patties-100% Angus Beef (Frozen) 🔸️6 Potatoe Buns w/Sesame Seeds 🔸️Crunchy Leaf Lettuce 🔸️4 Roma Tomatoes 🔸️4 Bottles of Water 🔸️2 Rolls of Toilet Paper 🔸️Cheese While supplies last due to high demand, no holds/reserve kit, first come, first serve. We are all in this together and we will get through this together! . . . 📍415 Milam St. Houston, TX 77002 📞832-802-7333 . . #Burgerim_htxdowntown #Houston #HTown #Burgers #Wings #Fries #Milkshakes #DoubleChocolateCake #CarrotCake #OnionRings #LettuceWraps #SweetPotatoesafries #Vegan #Salads #PlantBasedBurger #FalafelBurger #RealFruitStrawberryMilkShake #HoustonDowntown #Quarantine #QuarantineKit
Burgerim’s downtown location is offering an Emergency Burger Kit to help feed the family. The kit includes burger patties, buns, hamburger essentials, water and two rolls of toilet paper, while supplies last. You can place your order at (932) 802-7333.
Know of a local business offering more than just curbside pickup and delivery? Shoot me an email at cahernandez@kprc.com
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.