These Houston food spots are offering more than just curbside pickup

HOUSTON – With the pandemic of COVID-19, many small businesses in Houston and the greater area have been affected by the closure of bars and dine-in services.

Although smalls businesses are limited with their operations, many Houstonians are still showing their love by supporting these local restaurants through curbside pickups, delivers and purchasing gift cards.

In Houston, we support each other. Local restaurants have been giving back through their services, through discounts, donations and more.

Here a few spots we found that are offering deals and few extra items with your purchase.

Distributing meals and a 10% meal discount

On Thursday, March 19, SAM’WICH will be passing out food for those in need. The food truck will be at 7919 Westheimer Road and donating food from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. SAM’W is currently offering 10% off its menu item with their Instagram post. Offer is only valid until Thursday, March 19. You can order ahead at (713) 884-9454

Kids Eat Free, plus a discount for teachers & students

Peace Vegan Eats Food Truck is feeding the kiddos for free with every adult meal purchase. It will also give college students and teachers 20% off on their orders. The Foodturkc will open on Thursday and are taking orders beginning Wednesday. Peace Vegan Eats will be located at 7800 Amelia Road. You can text your to-go orders at (346)366-7811.

Receive 25% off your entire order

Beginning Wednesday until April 2, Los Gallitos Mexican Cafe’s Sugarland location is offering a 25% discount for everyone’s entire take out orders. The restaurant is located 3385 Highway 6 in Sugar Land TX. You can place your order at (281)313-1401.

Portion of daily sales will be donated

Little Woodrow’s located at 720 Shepherd Drive will be offering walk up and call ahead pick up food services daily from ‪2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The bar will also be donating 20% of daily sales to Southern Smoke Foundation, providing assistance to people of the F&B Industry affected by national disasters. You can place your orders at (832) 804-9941.

Emergency Burger Kit includes two rolls of toilet paper

Burgerim’s downtown location is offering an Emergency Burger Kit to help feed the family. The kit includes burger patties, buns, hamburger essentials, water and two rolls of toilet paper, while supplies last. You can place your order at (932) 802-7333.

Know of a local business offering more than just curbside pickup and delivery? Shoot me an email at cahernandez@kprc.com