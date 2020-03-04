Here are 5 Katy playgrounds the kiddos will absolutely love

KATY, Houston – Tired of the kiddos glued to their electronics? Maybe you need a break from being stuck indoors all day? Why not spend the day outside, while entertaining the young ones. We came up with a shortlist on playgrounds you can check out in Katy, Texas.

From swings to sensory gardens, these playgrounds offer a variety of fun and can entertain kids of any age. If you need a second opinion, see what other residents had to say about the individual playgrounds.

Exploration Park

Family Review: Montessori playground for kids of all ages! Loved it. Complete with sensory garden, swings and perfect little picnic spot in the middle of the park! Kids will love it, a must-visit 👌 -Marian

Address: 15020 Cinco Park Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Katy Play Station

Mommy Review: This place is incredible. It’s a huge playground with a ton of different things to do. It’s sensory oriented which is exciting because most playgrounds don’t have. There’s a ton of swings. It was very crowded when we went on the weekend so that did make it difficult to watch multiple kids. -Yvonne

Address: 5611 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX 77493

More Info: cityofkaty.com

Mary Jo Peckham Park

Parent Review: Great playground for a variety of ages and abilities. Musical instruments, swings, slides, challenging climbing walls and ropes. My 4-year-old had tons of fun. - Chicubsfan5476

Address: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX 77493

Fort Bend M.U.D. 124 Recreation Park

Mom Review: My kids and I love this park! Lots of trees to sit under while kids play and love the new interactive toys. There’s extra room for the kids to play soccer or football. There are always tons of kids playing and it never feels crowded. All the slides are great for my 2-year-old and the shade helps them not get too hot. They thought of everything when making this park!!! -Melissa

Address: 2211 Cactus Bloom Ln, Katy, TX 77494

Callegari Park

Mommy Review: How have I never heard about this park?! It’s amazing! So much for kids of all ages and very nicely manicured. The only downside is that there are no bathrooms. -Ashley D.

Address: 24134 Tayloe House Lane, Katy, TX 77493

