13 Houston area parks with playgrounds for kids of all abilities

Jill B. Jarvis

HOUSTON – Houston has hundreds of parks… and if you include the surrounding areas, there are hundreds more. That said, not all parks are great for kids of all abilities.

Around Houston, playgrounds for kids of all abilities are usually called “boundless” or “playgrounds without limits” and have ramps, bars that go all the way to the base of the structure and accessible fun for everyone.

Below are the parks we know about… but if you know of more near Houston, let us know!

1. The Vale- Asche Foundation Playground Without Limits at the Metropolitan Multi Service Center

Address: 1475 West Gray, Houston, TX 77019

2. The Vale-Asche Foundation Playground at Memorial Park

Address: 6501 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77007

3. Buddy Carruth Playground for All Children at Hermann Park

Address: 6001 Fannin, Houston, Texas 77030

4. CVS Boundless Playground at Eastwood Park

Address: 5000 Harrisburg, Houston, Texas 77011

5. The Playground Without Limits at Alief Park

Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, Texas 77072

6. The Playground Without Limits at Tidwell Park

Address: 9720 Spaulding, Houston, Texas 77016

7. Matzke Park

Address: 13110 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070

8. League City Boundless Playground

Address: 200 N Park Ave, League City, TX 77573

9. Katy Play Station (Train Park)

Address: 5611 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX 77493

10. Mary Jo Peckham Park

Address: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX 77493

11. Angel Park

Address: 2310 Atascocita Road, Humble, TX 77396

12. Dylan Park

This park has a wheelchair accessible play structure and lots of unique features.

13. Insperity Adaptive Sports Complex

This complex provides children with disabilities and special needs a barrier-free environment to play and participate in team sports. It has two sport fields, a covered pavilion and playground.

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership. Click here to view the article in its original format.

