13 Houston area parks with playgrounds for kids of all abilities

HOUSTON – Houston has hundreds of parks… and if you include the surrounding areas, there are hundreds more. That said, not all parks are great for kids of all abilities.

Around Houston, playgrounds for kids of all abilities are usually called “boundless” or “playgrounds without limits” and have ramps, bars that go all the way to the base of the structure and accessible fun for everyone.

Below are the parks we know about… but if you know of more near Houston, let us know!

Address: 1475 West Gray, Houston, TX 77019

Jill B. Jarvis

Address: 6501 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77007

Address: 6001 Fannin, Houston, Texas 77030

Address: 5000 Harrisburg, Houston, Texas 77011

Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, Texas 77072

Address: 9720 Spaulding, Houston, Texas 77016

Address: 13110 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070

Address: 200 N Park Ave, League City, TX 77573

Address: 5611 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX 77493

Address: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX 77493

Address: 2310 Atascocita Road, Humble, TX 77396

This park has a wheelchair accessible play structure and lots of unique features.

This complex provides children with disabilities and special needs a barrier-free environment to play and participate in team sports. It has two sport fields, a covered pavilion and playground.

