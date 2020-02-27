Get your crawfish fix with this easy crawfish fried rice recipe

HOUSTON – Crawfish season is in full swing and if you want to get your crawfish fix, start by trying out new recipes to put those mudbugs to good use.

Shakti Baum, executive chef with Etta’s Kitchen, is in our studio to show you a crawfish fried rice you can try at home.

ETTA’S CRAWFISH FRIED RICE

(4 Servings)

Ingredients:

• 4 cups cooked rice (cold and leftover)

• 2 cups crawfish tails

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 1 tablespoon canola oil

• 1 tablespoon garlic minced

• 1 tablespoon ginger minced

• 1 tablespoons gochujang paste

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons mirin

• 2 tablespoons chopped green onion

Directions:

• Heat sesame oil and canola in wok or hot nonstick skillet.

• Add crawfish, garlic and ginger.

• Cook on high heat for 30 seconds.

• Add rice, toss to combine crawfish, garlic and ginger.

• Add gochujang, soy sauce, mirin, and chopped green onion.

• Toss to thoroughly combine until rice is evenly coated with all ingredients.

• Allow rice to continue cooking on medium high heat until rice is slightly crispy.

• Plate.

• Garnish with chopped green onion and sesame seeds.

BAUM’S TIPS

1. Use cold, day old, cooked rice.

2. Allow rice to crisp in the skillet at the end for maximum flavor

3. Add ground pork sausage to kick it up a notch! If you do, add in the beginning with garlic and sesame oil, and cook thoroughly before adding crawfish.

Baum offers cooking classes, pop us and catering. If you would like to connect with here, click here.