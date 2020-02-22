Extra-loaded Hot Cheeto fries and Turban Burgers: Your tastebuds will thank you after trying this Houston Tex-Indian restaurant

HOUSTON – “Wrap your head around it” is the motto you will find you Twisted Turban. That’s exactly what happened to me after trying Tex-Indian food for the first time.

Honestly, I had never heard of Tex-Indian food before. I’ve had lots of Tex-Mex and Indian food, but the combination of both was a whole new world.

Hot Cheetos loaded fries from Twisted Turban (KPRC)

I discovered Twisted Turban on Instagram through the tag #HoustonFood. With hundreds of photos on the social media site, it was the colorful loaded fries that caught my attention. After digging through Twisted Turban’s endless feed of savory food pics, I knew I had to check them out.

Twisted Turban (KPRC)

Before I stuffed my face with burger, fries, and tacos I got a chance to chat with Chef Fariha Dhanani. She explained the restaurant was inspired by Houston’s diverse flavors, bringing two cuisines and cultures into one place.

At this family-owned and operated business, Dhanani and her team make everything from scratch including their 6-hour smoked brisket and mouth-watering sauces.

Watch me try the Turban Burger and Loaded Fries

Twisted Turban does not mess around when it comes to sauces. Both its Turban Burger and loaded fries were topped with a signature Turban sauce. Dhanani was right. It was a flavor like I never had before. I think the video above speaks on how much I enjoyed the Turban Burger.

Check out my conversation with Chef Fariha Dhanani

Will I eat Tex-Indian food again?

Without a doubt! I have never had anything like this before. If you know me pretty well, you know my love for Spicy food.

Twisted Turban is located at 2838 South Texas Highway 6. They offer burgers, tacos, quesadillas and so much more. Make sure to check them out their daily deals including a six dollar burger. For more info, head to its website here.

What’s in the Turban Burger?

Grilled Beef

Topped w/ Slow-roasted braised brisket

Muenster cheese

Mango Sauce

Turban Sauce

Me after eating their Turban Burger