The ultimate mat talk at All Star Revolution competitive cheerleading in Webster

HOUSTON – With the popularity of the documentary ‘Cheer’ currently streaming on Netflix, more and more people are diving into the world of competitive cheerleading.

Edgar Ruiz, owner of the All Star Revolution cheer training facility in Webster, got into cheerleading by accident but has been training athletes for the last 9 years.

Competitive cheerleading takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be successful. It’s a team sport, and everyone has to be on the same page for all the moves to work successfully.

Teams practice 3 days a week to perfect routines that include tumbling, stunting, jumping and dancing.

ASR has 450 competitive athletes, ages 3-18, that train and compete nation wide.

They have won 19 NCA National Championships, and 7 Summit Champions...which is like the Super Bowl of cheer competitions.

Cheerleading is an amazing adrenaline rush when you’re on the floor or watching from the stands...just don’t forget your red lipstick and hair bow!