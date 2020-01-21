New year, new you! Dominique Sachse reveals her makeover giveaway winner’s new look

HOUSTON – KPRC Channel 2 Anchor Dominique Sachse is one of the most recognizable faces in Houston. And now, people around the world are getting to know Dominique thanks to her popular YouTube Channel.

Back in October 2019, Dominique hit a major milestone on YouTube - 1 million subscribers! To celebrate, she organized a huge giveaway, offering one of her viewers a chance to travel to Houston and spend the weekend getting the full head-to-toe treatment.

More than 35,000 people entered and one lucky woman was chosen - Jill Cooper from Bristol, Indiana.

After a whirlwind weekend, Dominique brought Jill to Houston Life to reveal her new look. You can watch the video above to see her transformation, and stay tuned for Dominique’s YouTube video recapping the entire giveaway. It will be released on January 30.