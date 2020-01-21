Anything But Salad: 2 ways to use BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – This line of popular salad dressing is made in Brenham, Texas. BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing comes in 19 different flavors, including gluten free, Kosher and organic varieties. They’re made in small batches with quality ingredients and none of their dressings contain high fructose corn syrup or trans fats. And they’re not just for salads! Kristin Sexton with BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressing shares two easy recipes you can make using their dressings as a base ingredient.

BRIANNAS Premium Southern Caviar

Some call it bean salad, others call it southern caviar. You’ll just call it yummy! It’s got lots of good stuff, including BRIANNAS Real French Vinaigrette dressing.

COOK TIME: 10 Minutes

PREP TIME: 10 Minutes

Ingredients:

3 ears roasted, white shoepeg corn (or 1 – 11 oz. can)

1 12 oz. can black eyed peas

1 12 oz. can black beans

1 large onion

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 4.5 oz. can green chilies

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 12 oz. bottle BRIANNAS Real French Vinaigrette Dressing

White Corn Chips

Chopped green onion (for garnish)

Directions:

Roast 3 ears of white shoepeg corn, cool and remove kernels into large bowl. *If you do not have whole ears, 1 can of (drained and rinsed) white shoepeg corn will work.

Drain and rinse cans of black eyed peas, black beans and diced green chilies. Add to large bowl.

Dice onion and tomatoes; mix into bowl.

Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of black pepper to ingredients in bowl.

Pour BRIANNAS Real French Vinaigrette Dressing into bowl and stir into ingredients.

Let sit 30-45 minutes. Serve at room temperature with premium white corn chips.

Garnish with chopped green onion.

Recipe submitted by Aubrey Stevenson from Greenville, SC. Southern Caviar is Premium, gluten free and vegan. A delicious dish for every diet!! BRIANNAS’ Chef recommends: Substitute 1 or 2 minced, fresh jalapeños for green chilies to give this recipe an added kick.

BRIANNAS Organic Holiday Slaw

Busy holidays call for this easy coleslaw recipe. Always a favorite with family and friends, especially because it uses BRIANNAS Organic Rich Poppy Seed dressing!

PREP TIME: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb. pre-packaged organic Broccoli Slaw

3/4 cup organic walnuts or pecans, broken

1 cup BRIANNAS Organic Rich Poppy Seed Dressing

2/3 cup organic craisins

1 large organic Red Delicious apple, chopped

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

Mix well. Best if prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until serving.