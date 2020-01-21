Enter the BRIANNAS Anything But Salad Contest

Calling all cooks! We want to see you get creative with BRIANNAS Salad Dressing. From dips to marinades, share with us your recipes using BRIANNAS! The only rule? No salad.

The recipes will be judged by a panel of BRIANNAS experts. One lucky winner will receive $1,000 in cash, a two-night stay for two at a Brenham Bed & Breakfast and a case of BRIANNAS dressing of your choice per month for a year!

Entering is simple, just follow the steps below:

Step 1. Upload a photo - this can be a picture of the recipe or the final product!

Step 2. Enter the title of your recipe and complete the entry form to submit your recipe.

Step 3. Share! Share! Share! Invite your friends to submit their recipes in the contest.

Step 4. Watch Houston Life! You just might see your recipe featured on the show. The winner will be announced Thursday, February 21st LIVE on-air!

Contest begins at January 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Deadline to enter is February 4, 2020 at 11:59 P.M.

Enter here: