Step up your salad game with this roasted cauliflower salad recipe

HOUSTON – Since many people want to eat healthy during the start of the year, salad is a popular item in a lot of folk’s diets this month.

But without variety you can get tired of it.

To keep you in a healthy path, Drake Leonards, executive chef with Eunice Restaurant in Greenway Plaza, shared a flavorful cauliflower salad recipe you can do at home.

“I try to build flavor with herbs, fresh citrus, olive oil and just enough salt to bring to together, while making as little mess as possible,” said Leonards, who uses fish as a protein for this recipe, and believes in incorporating fresh ingredients into your salad.

“The farmers markets are flush full of beautiful cauliflower, hearty greens, satsumas, blood oranges, grapefruits and fragrant Meyer lemons,” said Leonards, who recommends using those citruses together for a tasty homemade dressing.

You can see his complete recipe below.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER SALAD WITH CITRUS DRESSING

Ingredients:

• 1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-size pieces

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt

• Pepper

• 1/2 bunch parsley, rough chopped

• 1/2 cup almonds, toasted

• 4/6 ounces red snapper, per person

• Chili flakes

CITRUS DRESSING

Ingredients:

• 1/4 shallot, minced

• 1 tablespoon Dijon or creole mustard

• 1 teaspoon honey

• 1 /2 cup fresh citrus juice – orange, satsuma, Meyer lemon and grapefruit work

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

• For dressing, combine all in a mason jar and shake.

• Season to taste.

• For fish, season with salt, pepper and chili flakes.

• Toss cauliflower florets with oil, salt and pepper.

• Sauté in a pan on medium heat for 5 minutes.

• Place seasoned fish on top of cauliflower in pan.

• Preheat your oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until fish is cooked through.

• Dress with herbs, almonds, citrus dressing.

• Serve.