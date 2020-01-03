Extreme Foods: You won’t believe what crazy toppings this local doughnut shop is offering

RICHMOND,Texas – When it comes to creativity and one-of-kind flavors, the Grove Do-Nutz & Deli does not mess around. Located on 815 Plantation Drive in Richmond, Texas, the Grove Do-Nutz & Deli offers a variety of sweets, baked goods and doughnut toppings. In fact, owner Tam Hoang says there are more than 150 flavors.

The doughnut shop started out as one of the first gourmet shops in Houston. Through the years this family-friendly spot has been capturing the hearts of many foodies in Richmond. With seven years of business, this doughnut shop is known for its unique flavors such as their Funky Monkey, Chocoberry, Key Lime Pie and Banana Pudding.

However, it was their Pizza, French Toast and Fire in the Hole flavors that captured my attention. Everything is made in house and they even offer cronuts, a doughnut and croissant hybrid.

Meet Tam, owner of the Grove Do-Nutz & Deli

If you’re not a fan of sweets, do not worry. The shop offers coffee, breakfast items, sandwiches and Viet fashion foods. You will definitely find something for everyone.

815 Plantation Dr, Ste 130

Richmond, Texas

(281) 232-6406

