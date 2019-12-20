Two people, a double stacked burger at Houston’s Rodeo Goat, guess who won?

HOUSTON – Located in EaDo on the corner of Dallas and Emanuel Street, you’ll find Rodeo Goat, a bar and grill restaurant serving creative burgers made with house-ground beef.

In 2018 the Fort-Worth based burger joint opened its first Houston location in the EaDo district near Minute Maid Park. Inside the bar and grill you’ll spot a bunch of goats on the wall with a stock show and rodeo resemblance.

But, it isn’t the decor and unique name that captures customers’ attention, it’s the fresh ingredients and Texas-raised beef from 44 Farms that packs a punch in their one-of-kind burgers.

Scroll down to see my reaction attempting the Double Bodacious.

Bodacious, the Burger Battle Legend, has landed a permanent spot on our menu. Swing by today, this delicious masterpiece awaits you! Posted by Rodeo Goat Houston on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

MY EXPERIENCE

Arriving at Rodeo Goat, I knew this was the spot to be during lunch time. The tables were full, the servers were taking on multiple orders and there was a strong bacon aroma.

As I was walking into the the burger joint, there was a sign that stated “the best damn burger in Houston." I can vouch for that.

Although, there are a variety of specialties on the menu, I had to try their most popular burger, the Bodacious. Of course, because this is “Extreme Foods,” we added two ground beef patties topped with American cheese, bacon, crispy onions, grilled jalapenos, pickles, smoked jalapenos mayo, and their signature bodacious BBQ sauce.

Normally this is a meal for one, but I had to call in another foodie to help me out with the Double Bodacious. Good thing Lauren Kelly came in with an empty stomach.

WATCH AS WE TAKE ON THE DOUBLE BODACIOUS BURGER

Rodeo Goat offers a variety of house-ground burgers, all with unique names with a Houston influence. If you are looking for a new experience or want a different burger each visit, Rodeo Goat features a “Battle of the Burgers” where two burgers go head-to-head to every two weeks earning the fan favorite title.

2105 Dallas St.

Houston, TX 77003

(Corner of Dallas St. and St. Emanuel St.)

(281) 853-9480