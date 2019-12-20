2 amazing cocktail recipes for your New Year’s Eve bash
Sip me baby one more time
HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a way to set your mood for your New year’s party, cocktails might do the trick.
Richard Bailey, mixologist with Johnny’s Gold Brick in The Heights, shows 2 easy delicious libations to ring in 2020 and shares his tips to host a party effortlessly.
According to Bailey, these are the four things to keep in mind when hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration that includes drinks.
1. Keep it simple – use ingredients in your wheelhouse.
2. You can do variations on a cocktail you like and switch in and out liqueurs to make it your own.
3. Pre-batch whenever possible, so you’re entertaining guests and not working in the kitchen.
4. People at parties like to mix and match themselves, so do a station, add straws and let them garnish their drinks how they choose.
Bailey shared the cocktail recipes below.
LE FIZZ
Ingredients:
• 1.5 parts vodka
• 1 parts St-Germain elderflower liqueur
• 0.75 part freshly squeezed lime juice
• 2 parts soda water
Steps:
Build all ingredients apart from soda water in a Boston glass. Top with cubed ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute. Top with chilled soda water.
HARD BARGAIN
Ingredients:
• 1 ounce dark rum
• 0.5 ounce rye whiskey
• 0.25 ounce apricot syrup
• 0.25 ounce Chareau Aloe liqueur
• 1 ounce cold brew cordial
• 0.75 ounce lemon juice
• 0.5 ounce cream
Steps:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to emulsify egg with other ingredients. Add ice to the shaker and shake until properly diluted. Double Strain over ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with coffee beans.
Recipes provided by Richard Bailey.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.