How to shake up these cocktail recipes without the need of fancy bar tools

HOUSTON – No fancy bar tools? No problem!

Making delicious cocktails from home doesn’t have to be difficult.

Which is why we’ve called in reinforcement.

Hendrick’s Gin Brand Ambassador, Mattias Horseman shares how to master happy hour from the comfort of our homes.

Check out these 2 recipes below:

THE LONE STAR MULE

2 Parts Hendrick’s Gin

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

.5 Part Simple Syrup

Top with Ginger Beer

Garnish with Mint & Cucumber

COSMOPOLIGIN

1.5 Parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

.75 Parts Fresh Lime Juice

.5 Part Cranberry Juice

.5 Part Simple Syrup

.5 Part Orange Liqueur

Garnish with a Cucumber Wheel

PRO TIPS

No fancy measuring tools? Use a tablespoon or measuring cup. (1 oz = 2 tablespoons, 2 oz = ¼ cup) If you don’t have a cocktail shaker use a mason jar

LEARN MORE ABOUT MATTIAS

Mattias Horseman, hailing originally from the UK, began his career in the spirits industry as a bartender in England while studying psychology at the University of Chester. There, he focused on the Psychology of the Hospitality Industry and still continues research into stress and the wellbeing of front line hospitality workers. After several years of running the beverage program for Chefs Club by Food & Wine Aspen, skiing the slopes and organizing cocktail competitions in the Rocky Mountains, Horseman descended from the snowy peaks to join the Hendrick’s team in October 2016. When not concocting specialized tipples, one can find Mattias and his four-wheeled partner Mila, a lovely and always pristine ’94 Miata, zooming around the racetrack or the busy streets of Dallas.

