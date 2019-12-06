HOLY SMOKES! This 10-pound stuffed baked potato will keep you full for days

You are reading this correctly: a 10-pound STUFFED baked potato.

Since 1973, Burns Original BBQ has been serving the Houston community with delicious, mouth-watering barbecue. Although they are known for their popular entrees such as their ribs, sliced beef and homemade sausage links, they are stepping up the food game with their new monstrous meal.

In August, it launched the Roy Burns Baked Potato named in honor of Roy Burns Sr., the founder of Burns Original BBQ. According to its site, this meal is meant to serve 15 people, but if you’re in for a big appetite, then this is the meal for you. The potato is $75, but if you split it among 15 people, that’s only $5 per person.

Burns Original BBQ 10-pound stuffed baked potato

What’s in the Roy Burns 10-Pound Monster Baked Potato

1 pound of ribs

1 pound of sausage

1 pound of chopped beef

3 large potatoes

2 layers of cheese

2 large scoops of sour cream

a cup of Burns Original Bar-B-Que sauce

Burns has catering options for the Holidays. In January 2020, Burns will open up their scholarship application process for their annual scholarship giveaway. They plan to give 10 scholarships to local students interested in college or trade schools.

Burns Original BBQ

8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX 77088

(281) 999-5559

Tue-Sat 10:30-7:30

For more information on Burns Original BBQ, visit their website here.

