Maximize your time at home by tackling your junk drawer with tips from Houston clutter coach

HOUSTON – Staying at home? Why not take advantage of this time to get a jumpstart on that spring cleaning? If the prospect of tidying your home seems overwhelming, try starting small to help keep you motivated. It’s always cluttered and messy, and there’s usually at least one in every home, we’re talking about the dreaded junk drawer.

From pens and papers to other trinkets, this spot is usually a prime drop-off location for anything and everything that comes into a home.

Ashley Barber, KonMari consultant and owner of Simply Maven, shares tips for organizing a junk drawer using Simply Maven’s "S.I.M.P.L.E." system.

1. Schedule

Figure out when you carve out some time to tackle this project?

Divide it into chunks if you have to. You’d be amazed and what you can do in 30 min.

2. Imagine

What’s your goal?

Try to picture how you’d like this to turn out. Do you want counters clear or do you not mind having a few things out?

3. Make Space

Gather different categories together to make sure you have a complete picture of how much you have of certain items -- all the papers, all the pens, all the scissors, all the notepads, all the tape!

Create a drop drawer spot to empty purse and pockets, avoid dropping off items on the counter!

Decide what you need. Does this spark joy or is this something you love, need, or value?

Graciously let go of anything you don’t need/love/value!

4. Play

Having fun with it is important!

Be open to playing with it until you feel you’ve got the right stuff and the right amount of stuff

5. Layout

Tweak the layout until it fits so you can see everything at a glance. Try not to stack things and group little items together, so they don’t scatter.

Give everything a home. This includes pens, notepads, paper clips, wallet, keys, spare change. You should know exactly where each of these things go!

Keep categories together (so you don’t over buy later on).

Keep papers all in one spot, instead of scattered throughout the house. One folder that serves as an inbox for papers to deal with helps until you can find the time to sort, handle, and/or file.

6. Enjoy!

Celebrate saving time by having a space where you can find exactly what you need when you need it.

Save money by no longer over-buying or buying duplicates of items.

Feel less stress by keeping counters free of clutter!

Interested in learning more? Watch below to see how you can incorporate the KonMari method in your home.

To connect with Ashley, visit www.simplymavenhtx.com.