Memorial Hermann changes visitation policy due to increasing number on COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Memorial Hermann said it’s modifying its visitor policy starting on Wednesday, July 21.

Memorial Hermann said the following changes will be made to its visitation policy:

· Acute care facilities, TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy and Memorial Hermann Prevention & Recovery Center (PaRC) will allow one adult visitor (18 and over) per adult patient per day. No overnight visitors will be allowed, except for one adult visitor for patients at TIRR Memorial Hermann Hospital and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy, and for patients with life-threatening injuries. This adult should be the same adult who visited that day.

· Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and all other Memorial Hermann acute care hospitals will allow:

- Two parent/guardian visitors per pediatric patient per day. One of the same two parent/guardian visitors may also stay overnight.

- For laboring, antepartum and postpartum patients, two adult visitors (18 and over) per patient per day. One of the same adult visitors may also stay overnight.

· Age restrictions do not apply to visitors who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors (age 17 and under) who accompany Emergency Center patients must remain with the patient.

· One adult (18 and over) visitor per day will be allowed for patients in contact isolation (no overnight visitors). No visitors will be allowed for patients in the droplet, airborne or a combination of isolation precautions.

· Family members may visit patients in hospice or supportive medical care.

The following changes will be made to Memorial Hermann Medical Group clinics:

o One primary caregiver, such as a guardian or adult caregiver of a dependent patient or individual accompanying a patient with special needs, for adult patients.

o One accompanying adult for OB visits and OB ultrasound visits.

o One parent/guardian for any pediatric patient visits. Two parents/guardians will be allowed for pediatric patients under the age of 18 months old and for patients needing discussion about developmental concerns.

o Reasonable accommodations will be made for pediatric visits, provided any sibling visitors are in good health.

· TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Rehabilitation and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy Outpatient Rehabilitation will allow one parent/guardian visitor per pediatric patient. Patients visiting the TIRR Memorial Hermann Outpatient Medical Clinic are allowed one adult visitor.