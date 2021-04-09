Pfizer looks to expand use of COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 15

HOUSTON – Pfizer and BioNTech have requested to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 15.

The request asks the Food and Drug Administration to amend the emergency use authorization, which the FDA originally granted late last year for people ages 16 and up.

Last week, Pfizer said its Phase 3 clinical trials showed its vaccine was safe and 100% effective in 12 to 15-year-olds, though the findings have not been peer-reviewed