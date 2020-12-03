Local hospitals enforce ‘no visitor’ policy

HOUSTON – Here’s what local hospitals are saying.

Memorial Hermann

Effective Dec. 3, Memorial Hermann will move to a virtual visitation policy for patient families and friends, and not allow in-person visits, with a few exceptions, until further notice. This policy modification applies to all Memorial Hermann facilities.

There will continue to be very limited compassionate exceptions to the no visitor policy. These visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering any facility and wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask at all times. Exceptions may vary by location.

These exceptions include:

One adult (18 and over) visitor for laboring women.

One adult visitor (parent or guardian) for pediatric patients.

Family members for patients in hospice or supportive medicine.

One visitor for patients receiving emergency care.

One adult visitor for patients at the time of discharge following a surgery or procedure.

Patients with a disability or other medical condition who need assistance communicating with staff will be evaluated for potential visitor exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

Houston Methodist Hospital

As of Nov. 27, Houston Methodist facilities are no longer permitting visitors for admitted hospitalized patients. Exceptions for one visitor (not a rotation of visitors) 18 years or older, include:

Hospitalized maternity, postpartum and NICU patients: One healthy partner/parent

Disabled or impaired patients: One healthy visitor to escort and provide wheelchair assistance

Critical patients (until stabilized): One healthy visitor

End-of-life patients: Two healthy visitors at a time, for one brief visit

Discharged patients: One healthy visitor for education at discharge

Family conference, temporary need for family support (i.e.: following diagnosis): As requested by physician

Surgical, procedural and diagnostic procedure patients:

You are allowed one visitor 18 years or older who may stay until visiting hours end at 8 p.m. (on the day of surgery). This is a single visitor, not a rotation of visitors. This single visitor is not permitted to stay overnight or return the next day.

St. Luke’s

St. Luke’s Health said their visitor policies have not made any changes since September.

To ensure everyone’s safety, some adult visitors are now allowed under these circumstances:

non-COVID patients are allowed to have a single adult visitor acting on their behalf on the day of the procedure and on the day of discharge. A single designated caregiver aged 18 and older will also be allowed for labor and delivery, pediatrics, and NICU.

In extraordinary end-of-life situations, non-COVID-19 patients will be limited to two adult visitors at a time (for a maximum of one hour). COVID-19 positive patients or Patients Under Investigation (PUI) will be limited to one visitor only (for a maximum of one hour). Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis and must be approved by the hospital administration.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 positive or Patients Under Investigation (PUI) including dedicated COVID-19 hospital units. Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis and must be approved by the hospital administration.

For information specific to St. Luke’s facilities near you, click here.

University of Texas Medical Branch (last updated in October)

Adult inpatient unit visitation:

· A maximum total of TWO (2) healthy adult visitor (age 18+) are permitted between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Visits are limited to 30 minutes.

Women’s, infants and children’ unit visitation:

One (1) healthy partner or spouse may stay continuously with a patient in Labor & Delivery and the Mother-Baby Unit.

In general pediatric wards and pediatric ICU, patients who are COVID-19 negative may have two designated primary caregivers with them at any given time. Patients who are COVID-19 positive may designate up to two caregivers who can alternate their visitation, but the caregiver must remain in the patient’s room.

The mother and one additional caregiver (designated by the mother) may visit neonatal ICU patients.

Compassionate care exceptions:

Some compassionate-care exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis, with approval by the Unit Nurse Manager or Clinical Operations Administrator. Exceptions will be granted for extenuating circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

Outpatient surgical procedures:

- Visitors are not allowed in, with exceptions for the following:

o Patients having a Day Surgery (outpatient surgical procedure) may be accompanied by one (1) health visitor at any time. The visitor will be restricted to the procedure area and/or waiting area only.

o Two healthy caregivers with a pediatric patient.

o One healthy required medical decision-maker with adult patients.

o One healthy caregiver for patients who are unable to walk or move about without assistance.

Clinic visitor policy:

· Below are our current policies for caregiver(s) accompanying patients in our clinics:

· One healthy caregiver if the patient is a child;

· One healthy caregiver if they are involved with medical decision making;

· One healthy caregiver if the patient needs assistance with mobility;

· Other exceptions only if approved in advance by the provider.

Outpatient (clinic) visits: Hospitals, including Specialty Care locations, will allow one parent or primary caregiver over the age of 18.

· Siblings, children or other visitors younger than 18 years of age will not be allowed. There is no childcare available at any of our locations.

· Additionally, all patients and caregivers will be subject to screening (exposure and symptom questions and a temperature check) upon arrival. Any ill caregiver may be asked to leave.

Inpatient (hospital stay): Patients admitted to the hospital are allowed one or two parents or primary caregivers over the age of 18 at any given time.

· Families may select up to two caregivers who may be on site together or can alternate their visitation for the duration of the patient’s hospitalization, as needed.

· Siblings, children or other visitors younger than 18 years of age will not be allowed. There is no childcare available at any of our locations.

· Additionally, all patients and caregivers will be subject to screening (exposure and symptom questions and a temperature check) upon arrival.

· Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the Hospital; this rule is without exception.

· We encourage visitors, when appropriate, to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including FaceTime or phone.

Surgery: Patients undergoing surgery are allowed one or two parents or primary caregivers over the age of 18 at any given time.

· Families may select up to two caregivers who may be on site together or can alternate their visitation for the duration of the patient’s procedure, as needed.

· Siblings, children or other visitors younger than 18 years of age will not be allowed. There is no childcare available at any of our locations.

· Additionally, all patients and caregivers will be subject to screening (exposure and symptom questions and a temperature check) upon arrival.

· Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the Hospital; this rule is without exception.

· We encourage visitors, when appropriate, to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including FaceTime or phone.