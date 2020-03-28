Here’s a list of Houston-area hospitals bringing the latest updates during the COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – As the COVID-19 pandemic brings uncertainty, hospitals are working 'round the clock to fight against it. Part of that fight includes visitor restrictions that have been put in place to protect patients, hospital staff and visitors themselves.

Here is a list of hospitals providing the latest updates and revised restrictions to patients and visitors during the viral pandemic.

The Texas Medical Center is restricting all visitors in hospitals and clinics to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Pediatric hospitals and units will be generally exempted from these restrictions. Individual exceptions will be managed by each institution.

Houston Methodist offers telemedicine for patients who require medical care. They also offer virtual urgent care that operates 24/7.

With a restricted visitor policy in place, CHI St. Lukes now has a COVID-19 assessment tool to pre-screen for any symptoms.

MD Anderson has announced a list of entrances where pre-screening will be performed for visitors and patients before entering the hospital.

All Memorial Hermann hospitals in the Houston area announced their no-visitors policy. Patients are encouraged to use their 24/7 telemedicine by setting an appointment.

The Menninger Clinic will only allow one visitor per patient admitted to the hospital or visiting the pharmacy, according to its COVID-19 resource website.

Texas Children’s announced it has a website specifically for coronavirus, with resources from how to talk with your children about the pandemic to tips on keeping them busy during this tough time.

Ben Taub Hospital is also operating with restricted visitor policies.

HCA, which includes Texas Orthopedic Hospital and The Woman’s Hospital of Texas, created a page where alerts are posted. Their latest alert talks about restricted visitor policies in hospitals all over the Greater Houston-area.

The downtown Houston hospital reduced entrances to stop the spread of COVID-19.

UTMB has a Nurse Triage Help Line where patients can contact. There is also a page dedicated to COVID-19 information.