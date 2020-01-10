What, when to eat to help you lose weight

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to physical activity, doctors recommend getting in at least 30 minutes or more a day if you are looking to lose weight. But what are the right foods to eat?

Running, lifting, swimming, riding your bike will all help you get in shape and lose weight, but what you put into your body after your workout can be just as important as the workout itself.

When to eat?

It’s recommended that you eat within 45 minutes of your workout. However, try to eat no later than two hours as this may lower rates of glycogen synthesis up to 50% and this can cause extreme fatigue.

What to eat?

If you get your work out done in the morning, then follow it up with a breakfast of an egg omelet with avocado spread on toast, oatmeal, or Greek yogurt with berries and granola. A study showed that nutrients in the yolk helped to stimulate muscle growth.

Saving your workout for later in the day? Grilled chicken and roasted vegetables, tuna and crackers, or a simple protein shake with bananas can improve your body’s progress. The bottom line is to make sure you have protein, carbs and water. You should ingest .14 to .23 grams of protein per pound of body weight. Carbs will help restore glycogen levels, while water will help performance and keep the body hydrated.

Don’t be afraid to consume fats. Though they might slow down the absorption of your meal, it will not take away from the benefits. In fact, a study found whole milk promoted muscle growth more than skim milk.