Fatburger: This is the California joint set to belly up to Houston's burger scene

HOUSTON - Houston is getting at least one Fatburger restaurant, the California-based company announced Monday.

Called “The Last Great Hamburger Stand,” the brand said in a news release that it will also open in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. Twenty-five restaurants are currently planned for Texas, among a 200-location expansion.

Fatburger says it is known for its burgers made with traditional fixings, as well as add-on items like bacon, onion rings, cheese and egg.

“Texas is one of the fastest growing states in the country and we can’t wait to turn Fatburger into its new staple burger joint. We are ready to expand Fatburger to the state where everything is bigger,” said Curtis Croft, CEO of Croft Ventures.

What do you think: does Fatburger have what it takes to unseat favorites like recently-sold Whataburger? Let us know what you think in the comments.



