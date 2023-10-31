PHOTOS: Houston NICU babies dressed up for fall, Halloween

HOUSTON – Every year, the Child Life and Expressive Therapies team at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital takes fall and Halloween photos of its littlest NICU patients.

This year, the institution shared some behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot to accompany the photos. You can see the team posing the babies and working with moms and dads to give them some great moments during their hospital stay in the video player above.

Here are some of the sweet photos shared with KPRC 2 of the babies.

NICU babies in costumes and fall attire at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in October 2023. (Memorial Hermann Health System)

