93º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

‘Come on, Barbie, let’s go party’ 💗: Barbie truck tour rolling into Houston area in October

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Things to do
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

Hot on the (high) heels of the “Barbie” movie’s box-office success, the Barbie Truck Tour will cruise through the Houston area in October selling exclusive merchandise.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour stops at Baybrook Mall on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Oct. 28 at The Woodlands Mall from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The truck will have plush throw blankets, towels, mugs, thermal bottles, fanny packs, patches and pins along with a selection of apparel, including denim jackets, hoodies, graphic T-shirts, bucket hats, and baseball caps.

See a sampling of the merchandise below.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter