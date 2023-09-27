‘Come on, Barbie, let’s go party’ 💗: Barbie truck tour rolling into Houston area in October

Hot on the (high) heels of the “Barbie” movie’s box-office success, the Barbie Truck Tour will cruise through the Houston area in October selling exclusive merchandise.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour stops at Baybrook Mall on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Oct. 28 at The Woodlands Mall from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The truck will have plush throw blankets, towels, mugs, thermal bottles, fanny packs, patches and pins along with a selection of apparel, including denim jackets, hoodies, graphic T-shirts, bucket hats, and baseball caps.

See a sampling of the merchandise below.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour (Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

