How KPRC 2′s Community Producer spends her Sundays

In this new Sunday feature KPRC 2 reporters, anchors, and producers offer a play-by-play of their ideal Houston Sunday. Get ideas on where to go, what to do around town, and how to live it up on the weekends.

I joined the KPRC 2 digital team in September 2019. During my time in Houston, I have covered everything from bookstores to tropical storms. When I’m not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find me drinking away my hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to news and politics podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

Here I share what I do in my down time.

ROAMING THE CONCRETE JUNGLE

I spend much too much time indoors during the week so I make it a priority to get moving and get outside on the weekend. I’ve spent endless early-morning hours wandering Houston on foot. There’s something exhilarating about losing myself in the urban wilderness of the city. Whether I take a leisurely stroll in Hermann Park or embark on a long run along the Buffalo Bayou, I try and quiet my mind and watch for the small wonders in the world around me, may they be sweeping panoramic views of the city’s skyline or something much simpler, say a pelican fishing in a bayou or sunlight dappling a patch of wildflowers.

COFFEE AND CLASSICS

I come to Agora on Westheimer and Dunlavy nearly every Saturday and Sunday. I really love the place. And by no means am I alone in my affection for it. Agora has been beloved for years by strung out city dwellers who come to eat its incredible pastries and drink its rich coffee (I urge you to try to the freddo cappuccino). Parking is a problem. Finding someplace to sit is a struggle. But Agora is worth the effort and more. There’s something in the atmosphere. The aroma of coffee, the hum of conversation, Nina Simone belting in the background. It’s a simple joy to savor a cup of coffee here. What I order: Freddo cappuccino ($5), almond shortbread cookies ($4).

If I’m not at Agora, I’m at Black Hole Coffee House, another Montrose must. It’s a sort of sun-filled sanctuary where one can be alone without exactly being alone. Black Hole Coffee House has a kind of effortlessly cool vibe, too -- mismatched mod furniture, smooth jazz, serious coffee. It has the right proportion of comfortable seating to electrical outlets, there’s wireless internet, convenient parking, a food truck stationed just outside, and lovely tables out front that fill up when the weather is nice.

Wherever I am, I caffeinate and read for an hour or so. I try to read a minimum 50 pages each day. I made a resolution to read at least 100 books in 2023 and I’ve become quite serious about it. Here’s what I’ve read so far.

GETTING LOST IN THE STACKS

One of my favorite things to do on Sunday is lose myself in a fine bookstore. Well a few, actually. Often I go to two or three shops in succession on a rambling, hours-long bookstore binge. My go-tos include Becker’s Books, Basket Books, Brazos Books, and Barnes & Noble.

SOUP AND A SANDWHICH

On my way home, I stop by Local Food in Rice Village for a late lunch. I order the crispy chicken sandwich: Assembled with a more-is-more philosophy, the super-sized sub consists of roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, romaine, tomato, provolone and a drizzling of buttermilk ranch sandwiched between an oh-so-dense and delicious pretzel bun. It comes with two sides or a cup of soup. My recs: The pozole, curried pickles, and the house-made chips. At $16, it’s a splurge but It’s so large -- I can’t eat the whole thing in a single sitting, and trust me, I’ve tried plenty of times -- I save half for dinner. Other mouth-watering menu standouts I indulge in on the regular include the twice-cooked fries and the massive Market Burger.

BAKED BLISS

If I’m feeling indulgent, and I often am, I swing by Common Bond. Full disclosure, I’m hooked. Look, I don’t have any culinary credentials to speak of. I’m no pastry connoisseur. I’m just a sap with a sweet tooth, but I’d venture to say Common Bond serves some of the city’s best desserts. Their Turtle Brownie is a total triumph. I’ve eaten far too many of them and it’s actually infuriating how dang delicious they are. Anyway, I challenge you to name a tastier treat... I mean it. If there’s a pastry out there that’s actually better than Common Bond’s turtle brownie, I want to know what is and where I can go to get it.

CHORES AND CHAPTERS

I spend the rest of the day lounging around my apartment reading and doing some simple chores.

What does your Sunday routine look like? How do you like to spend your day off? Share your Sunday routine with us in the comment section.