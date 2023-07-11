Planning guide: 10 exciting things to do in Houston this weekend

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Friday, July 14

🎶 Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert – “Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, troll run amok, and magic mirrors in high-definition while the Houston Symphony performs John Williams’s iconic score. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again.” 7:30 p.m. at Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana, Houston.

🎭 TUTS: A Celebration of Houston Stories and Songs – “Celebrate Miller’s 100th Anniversary with special events and a fantastic performance by TUTS! Learn more about our 100th Anniversary pre-show activities here! In 1968, Frank Young created a production of Bells Are Ringing which began a 55-year legacy of Theatre Under The Stars in Houston. More than five decades later, TUTS continues to thrive at Miller Outdoor Theatre as we annually celebrate this beloved partnership and our mutual love for the city of Houston. This summer, join us for a glorious night of celebrated Houston stars performing iconic songs from our TUTS history at Miller along with modern sounds of Broadway. This 90-minute concert will feature a live band, TUTS performers and students from the TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River. Don’t miss this night of song, laughter and joy, celebrating the magic of musical theatre.” 8:30 p.m. at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston.

🥖 Bastille Day 2023 – “The General Consulate of France and the FACC Texas are pleased to co-organize the National French Day celebration in Houston. Join the festivities with your family and immerse yourself in a fusion of sports and culture as we gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Local sports associations will run the games! After exercising, enjoy authentic French delicacies and sip on a glass of chill wine that will transport you straight to France. Also, experience the uplifting power of national anthems (French and American), and relax in a musical atmosphere for the rest of the celebration.”

🍺 Sip, Sup, Stroll – “Take an evening stroll through the beautiful Houston Botanic Garden while sipping delicious experimental beers from Equal Parts Brewing infused with fresh ingredients from the Culinary Garden. We will also have tasty appetizers selected to pair with the beverages and delight your palate. In addition, Open Dance Project will present live contemporary dance performances highlighting sculptures in the exhibition “Steve Tobin’s Intertwined: Exploring Nature’s Networks,” which concludes its run at the Garden in September. Participants must be 21 and older.”

Saturday, July 15

🎮 Houston Gaming Expo – “Houston Gaming Expo is the perfect place for gamers of all ages and levels to come together and enjoy their favorite video games. We offer a variety of events and activities for everyone to enjoy, from tournaments for competitive gamers to a fun space to play games with friends.” 10 a.m. at George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston.

🕺 Mixed Media – “Mixed Media is a late-night party that brings music, dancing, and drinks to the Museum. This edition highlights the exhibition William Kentridge: In Praise of Shadows. Dance the night away to the all-Houston lineup featuring the Suffers, Lenora, and DJ Tay Powers. Bring your friends and enjoy exclusive, after-hours access. Check out the exhibition, see the compelling work of William Kentridge, and pick up some eats—focaccias and beverages available from Cafe Leonelli at MFAH.” 8 p.m. at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, 1001 Bissonnet Street, Houston.

🎨 Summer Jam – “Bigger and better than last year, this free event transforms the Moody! An indoor farmer’s market takes over the Flex Studio, hot food vendors line the North Arcade, and art activities activate classrooms and galleries for this annual community event. Co-presented with The Informal Grub, creators of the Rice Village and Heights Farmers Markets, Summer Jam is the perfect opportunity to explore the Moody with guests of all ages.” 12 p.m. at Moody Center for the Arts, 6100 Main Street, MS-480, Houston.

👰 Houston’s 39th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show – “The Bridal Extravaganza Show, the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., will return to the George R. Brown Convention Center featuring fashion shows, cakes, gowns, and local vendors on Saturday-Sunday, July 15-16, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 160 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, fashion shows, a gown gallery of over 200 wedding dresses, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals.” 10 a.m. at George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston.

Sunday, July 16

🛍️ ThriftCon – “ThriftCon, the nation’s premier vintage clothing and collectible convention returns to Houston! ThriftCon is a vintage collectors’ dream. Featuring 100+ vendors as well as multiple activations and installations celebrating vintage and retro culture as well as sustainability in fashion.” 10 a.m. at NRG Park, 1 Fannin Street, Houston.

🥖 Bastille Day at Rienzi – “Celebrate Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité at Rienzi! The MFAH house museum for European decorative arts salutes Bastille Day with a family day on Sunday, July 16, after France’s July 14 holiday. All ages are welcome and admission is free for the day. Enjoy art-making activities, learn about the Chenet (andiron) in the Rienzi Collection and listen to popular French music. Explore porcelain and French-inspired objects and furnishings on a house tour in French.” 1 p.m. at Rienzi, 1406 Kirby Drive, Houston.

