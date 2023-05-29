PHOTOS: Waterspouts in Galveston; See the storm’s many faces

A waterspout over Galveston Bay on May 29, 2023.

GALVESTON, Texas – Memorial Day started with a waterspout forming of the west end of Galveston Island.

The National Weather Service said it received two reports of a water spout on Monday. It also tweeted this message:

We've received a few reports of very brief waterspouts this morning with the storms popping up. With conditions remaining relatively the same through the morning, mariners should remain alert as brief waterspouts will be possible with any of the storms that develop. #GLSwx #HOUwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 29, 2023

KPRC 2 digital producer Christian Terry shared photos showing the storm in all of its glory.

A waterspout over Galveston Bay, as seen on May 29, 2023. (Christian Terry/KPRC 2)

Here’s another view of the storm from Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Galveston Island State ParkL

A waterspout forming of the west end of Galveston Island could be seen from the park this beautiful Memorial Day morning. Posted by Galveston Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, May 29, 2023

