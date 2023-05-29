80º

PHOTOS: Waterspouts in Galveston; See the storm’s many faces

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galveston, waterspout
A waterspout over Galveston Bay on May 29, 2023. (Christian Terry/KPRC 2, Christian Terry/KPRC 2)

GALVESTON, Texas – Memorial Day started with a waterspout forming of the west end of Galveston Island.

The National Weather Service said it received two reports of a water spout on Monday. It also tweeted this message:

KPRC 2 digital producer Christian Terry shared photos showing the storm in all of its glory.

A waterspout over Galveston Bay, as seen on May 29, 2023. (Christian Terry/KPRC 2)
Here’s another view of the storm from Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Galveston Island State ParkL

A waterspout forming of the west end of Galveston Island could be seen from the park this beautiful Memorial Day morning.

Posted by Galveston Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, May 29, 2023

