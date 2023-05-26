Big perks: Show off your badge, get discounts at these downtown restaurants, bars during Comicpalooza weekend

Comicpalooza wall of celebrities -- Guests who attend each year will sign their name at the wall.

HOUSTON – This year, Comicpalooza attendees can cash in on exclusive deals all around downtown restaurants and bars!

According to Comicpalooza’s website, it teamed up with Finn Hall and several other establishments to offer deals and discounts for attendees, just for showing off their badge, and that’s it!

Scroll down below to see where you can take advantage of these deals during Comicpalooza weekend, taking place May 26-28 at George R. Brown Convention Center!

Restaurants and Bars with discounts, deals

Finn Hall

Address: 712 Main St, Houston

Deal: 10% off

Pizza Zsquare

Address: 1201 San Jacinto St. Houston, TX 77002

Deal: 10% off discount

Artistry

Address: 1201 San Jacinto St. Houston, TX 77002

Deal: 10% discount

Swallow’s Nest

Address: Finn Hall at 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Deal: 10% discount

Craft Burger

Address: Finn Hall at 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Deal: 10% discount

Fire Noodz

Address: Finn Hall at 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Deal: 10% discount

Vinny’s Pizza

Address: 1201 St. Emmanuel St, Houston, TX 77003

Deal: 10% discount

Hearsay on the Green

Address: 1515 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77010

Deal: $8 appetizers for four of their most popular appetizers all three days of the show - Hearsay Chicken Nachos, Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Deviled Egg Trio, and Braised Short Rib Tacos.

