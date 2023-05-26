Big perks: Show off your badge, get discounts at these downtown restaurants, bars during Comicpalooza weekend

HOUSTON – This year, Comicpalooza attendees can cash in on exclusive deals all around downtown restaurants and bars!
According to Comicpalooza’s website, it teamed up with Finn Hall and several other establishments to offer deals and discounts for attendees, just for showing off their badge, and that’s it!
Scroll down below to see where you can take advantage of these deals during Comicpalooza weekend, taking place May 26-28 at George R. Brown Convention Center!
Restaurants and Bars with discounts, deals
Finn Hall
Address: 712 Main St, Houston
Deal: 10% off
Pizza Zsquare
Address: 1201 San Jacinto St. Houston, TX 77002
Deal: 10% off discount
Artistry
Address: 1201 San Jacinto St. Houston, TX 77002
Deal: 10% discount
Swallow’s Nest
Address: Finn Hall at 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Deal: 10% discount
Craft Burger
Address: Finn Hall at 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Deal: 10% discount
Fire Noodz
Address: Finn Hall at 712 Main St, Houston, TX 77002
Deal: 10% discount
Vinny’s Pizza
Address: 1201 St. Emmanuel St, Houston, TX 77003
Deal: 10% discount
Hearsay on the Green
Address: 1515 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77010
Deal: $8 appetizers for four of their most popular appetizers all three days of the show - Hearsay Chicken Nachos, Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Deviled Egg Trio, and Braised Short Rib Tacos.
