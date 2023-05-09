12+ things to do in Houston this weekend

Artist Ed Sheeran performs on the main stage, during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, at the War Memorial Park in Coventry, England, Saturday May 28, 2022. (Ian West/PA via AP)

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

🎵 Music

Lewis Capaldi

May 11 at 6 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin Street Suite 1600, Houston; concerts.livenation.com.

Lewis Capaldi will come to Houston in support of his new album, “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.”

The Cure

May 12 at 7 p.m. at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

The Cure will bring “The End of the World” to downtown Houston’s Toyota Center Friday on a new tour through North America starting May 10. The 35-date “The Songs of a Lost World Tour” will kick of at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, with stops in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, among others, before wrapping up in Miami on July 1.

Ed Sheeran

May 13 at 6 p.m. at NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby Drive, Houston; nrgpark.com.

The North American leg of “The Mathematics Tour” will bring global superstar Ed Sheeran to NRG Stadium Saturday for his first show in Space City since 2018. Support on the tour will be provided by Khalid, as well as Dylan.

The Killers

May 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk Street, Houston; toyotacenter.com.

The Killers will come to Houston in support of their album, “Pressure Machine.”

💐 Mother’s Day

Here are special events where you can celebrate the woman of the hour in style.

Springtime in Paris

May 14, at 10 a.m. at Post Oak Hotel, 1600 W Loop South, Houston; thepostoakhotel.com.

Show mom you j’adore her with the Springtime in Paris Mother’s Day Brunch at The Post Oak Hotel. On May 14, step into the five-star, five diamond hotel’s version of Rue Cler, Paris’ picturesque market street renowned for its charming cafes, patisseries and boutiques. The hotel’s award-winning Executive Chef Jean Luc Royere, who is originally from France, created the menu for this Mother’s Day experience happening on the hotel’s mezzanine level. On this tour of Parisian cuisine, enjoy bites from the butcher shop, or boucherie, offering delights like carved domestic lamb with tarragon beluga lentils and slow-cooked filet mignon. The poissonerie is the ultimate destination for fresh fish, serving smoked salmon tartar, as well as roasted Alaskan salmon. The culinary journey continues with fresh-rolled sushi and nigiri at the sushi bar, shucked oysters with caviar at the brasserie, and an assortment of cheeses at the fromagerie. Traditional breakfast offerings will include an omelet station, assorted individual breakfast quiches, and a brioche pain perdu bar.

Before departure, family photos to commemorate the occasion will be available in front of a fresh floral wall, while mothers will receive lavender bouquets and piped floral “spring garden” cupcakes to take home.

The experience is $160 per person. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit thepostoakhotel.com.

Champagne brunch

May 14, at 10 a.m. at 1880 Garten Verein, 2704 Avenue O Galveston; galvestonhistory.org.

Celebrate mom at the 49th Annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour. Held in the gorgeous 1880 Garten Verein, the Galveston Historical Foundation’s festive Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch, one of several events organized for the annual historic homes tour, features individual seating for you and your group, a special gift, Mother’s Day corsage, live music, and more. Tickets are $95 per person and include access to the historic homes tour.

Rainbow Lodge

May 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella Boulevard, Houston; rainbow-lodge.com.

Rainbow Lodge will offer a three-course prix fixe brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The meal, $60 per person, includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Choose from starters such as smoked duck gumbo, wedge salad, bison carpaccio, avocado toast, fried Texas quail bites, cheddar potato wedges and warm Italian burrata cheese. Entrées include braised bison short rib benedict, crab omelet, duck chilaquiles, steak and eggs, rainbow trout with lump crab, seared halibut filet, marinated gulf shrimp, roasted spring lamb loin, and beetroot fusilli pasta. For dessert, select mango ice box pie, sweet chocolate mousse cake, or warm croissant bread pudding. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit rainbow-lodge.com.

Mother’s Day Serenade

May 12 at 8 p.m. at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby Street, Houston; my.thehobbycenter.org.

The Houston Latin American Philharmonic will present its annual Mother’s Day Serenade. The guest artist will be international star Chucho Avellanet. The program includes Mil Violines, Así, Toda una Vida, Esta Noche está para Boleros, and much more. The orchestra is led by maestro Glenn Garrido.

🩰 Dance

“Jewels”

May 12 at 8 p.m. at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

Join the Houston Ballet in Hermann Park for its annual free production at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The dance company will present George Balanchine’s “Jewels.” Inspired by Claude Arpels’ jewelry, the ballet offers a multi-faceted look at romantic, classical and neo-classical styles. Each act has a distinct style that matches with scores by three of ballet’s most renowned composers, Gabriel Fauré, Igor Stravinsky and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. “Emeralds” features dancers in clouds of tulle floating on stage, evoking France, the birthplace of Romantic dance and French style. “Rubies” reflects the carefree spontaneity of American culture, with choreography that dazzles the audience with jazzy movement and the joy of dance. “Diamonds” evokes the grandeur and precision of the Imperial Ballet of St. Petersburg with classical elegance.

🎭 Theatre

“Torera”

May 12 to June 4 at Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Avenue, Houston; alleytheatre.org.

“Torera,” by Monet Hurst-Mendoza and directed by Tatiana Pandiani, will premier at Alley Theatre Friday. “Torera” tells a poignant story about becoming your truest self by proudly stepping into the ring. Bullfighting in Yucatán, Mexico, is a world nearly exclusive to men — yet for Elena Ramírez, it is her life’s ambition. With the help of her best friend, a matador’s son, Elena begins secretly training to compete with the greatest. But when she discovers her seemingly inherent talent can beat even the most accomplished toreros, this young woman must choose between accepting society’s limits or breaking boundaries.

🎨 Art

Houston Art Bike Parade and Festival

May 13, at 10 a.m. at MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Road, Houston; artbikehouston.com.

Houston Parks Board and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art will present the 2nd Annual Houston Art Bike Parade and Festival this weekend. The event is designed to showcase student and public art bikes and provide an opportunity to explore Houston’s bayou greenways system. Come Saturday, MacGregor Park and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art will come alive with music, food, art bikes, art cars, community groups, activities, and a special parade.

🌊 Across the causeway

Galveston Historic Homes Tour

May 13 and 14 at 10 a.m. at various Galveston locations; galvestonhistory.org.

Once a year in Galveston, privacy goes out the window as the owners of historic homes open their doors to visitors as part of an island-wide event.

The Galveston Historical Foundation is continuing its 49th annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for non-members and are available online at galvestonhistory.org. Members of Galveston Historical Foundation can purchase specially priced $40 tickets.

Preview the historic homes here.

👀 And there’s more

