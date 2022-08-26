85º

Comic Conroe: Adassa among several guests launching Montgomery County’s annual comic convention

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Comic Conroe coming Aug. 26-28 (Courtesy - Comic Conroe)

CONROE, Texas – Montgomery County’s very own comic convention is happening this weekend.

Comic Conroe will take place at Lonestar Convention Center Friday, Aug 26 to Sunday, Aug. 28, bringing vendors, artists, and guests from several industries such as anime and more.

Adassa, best known for her role as Dolores Madrigal in “Encanto,” is a special guest at this year’s event. Other guests include Chuck Huber, who voiced “Android 17″ in “Dragon Ball Super,” and Melanie Kohn, voice of Lucy from the “Charlie Brown” series.

Tickets for Comic Conroe start at $50 for the entire weekend, with single-day passes ranging from $25-$35. VIP bundles start at $150.

IF YOU GO:

Comic Conroe - Lonestar Convention Center

9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303

More info: Click here.

