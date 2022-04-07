Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana celebrating World Wish Day on April 29

Every year, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates come together to celebrate World Wish Day on April 29, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Back in 1980, Christopher James Greicius, a 7-year-old boy battling leukemia, wished to be a police officer. His family and friends came together to help grant his wish.

“Little did Chris know that his wish would create a movement that would transform millions of lives,” the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s website reads.

Today, the Make-A-Wish Foundation operates in nearly 50 countries across 5 continents. Since its inception 42 years ago, the nonprofit has granted more than 520,000 wishes.

World Wish Day is a celebration of all the wishes granted and all those yet to come.

The organization’s regional chapter Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana serves 47 counties in the Texas Gulf Coast and all 64 parishes in Louisiana. Organized in 1984, it has granted more than 9,000 wishes since its inception.

Ahead of World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is highlighting the local impact of its work, the overview of its mission, the successes of its volunteers and calling for contributions -- Currently their are over 900 children in the region who are on a wish journey and need their wishes granted.

Between now and World Wish Day, Shell, is doubling all donations to the organization.

For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.