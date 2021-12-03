78º

🔒ENTER 2 WIN: Tickets to see Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Alley Theatre

Enter here to win tickets to see a holiday classic!

Alley Theatre

The holiday season is here and to get into the spirit, we’re giving away tickets to the on-stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at Alley Theatre!

Two lucky winners will receive a four-pack of tickets to see the show. Scroll down to enter now!

About ‘A Christmas Carol’

Perfect for families, A CHRISTMAS CAROL highlights a magical world of holiday make-believe that also instills a powerful message of forgiveness and the true spirit of the season. Start a new family holiday tradition. Performances now through December 29.

Tickets at alleytheatre.org

