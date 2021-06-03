You can go fishing in Texas waters without a license, but only on June 5

HOUSTON – Wanted to try your hand at fishing in Texas? Saturday is a good day, and you don’t need a license.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said Wednesday in a release their annual “Free Fishing Day” will take place this Saturday, as a way to encourage experienced anglers to teach newcomers how to fish in Texas waters, while emphasizing conservation efforts by purchasing a yearly license.

Texans can fish at any body of water in the state without a license this Saturday only, TPWD said in a release.

Those who are interested in purchasing a state fishing license can go here for more information. You can also purchase a license at a local retailer such as H-E-B, Walmart, or Academy Sports and Outdoors.

