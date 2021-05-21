This is what happens when you Google ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

1990: Will Smith makes his acting debut in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The show would last six seasons and help launch Smith's acting career.

Now this is a story all about how my day became 100% awesome after finding out about this hidden ‘Fresh Prince’ Easter Egg by Google.

Kids of the ’90s -- myself included -- are going nuts after social media users googled the all-time 90′s favorite sitcom and found so much more than just Wikipedia articles on the show’s star actors.

Google The Fresh Prince of Bel- Air.



Tap the car tag at the top right.



At some point click the back button. pic.twitter.com/siwCJ43YjF — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) May 19, 2021

Doing this will make your day. Here’s how it works:

1. Type in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (no quotes, doesn’t need to be capitalized and such)

2. See the California license plate on the left side of the search results? Click it.

3. Be prepared to be transported back to the 90′s by taxi.

4. Be prepared to LOL, because Google prepared the best quotes and moments from the show that will tickle your 90′s heart.