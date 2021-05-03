Partly Cloudy icon
Actor Brian Tee from NBC’s ‘Chicago Med’ chats about what’s to come for the rest of season 6

Lauren Kelly
, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: 
Chicago Med
,
Brian Tee
,
actor
"For The Want Of A Nail" Episode 609 -- Pictured: Brian Tee as Ethan Choi -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)
"For The Want Of A Nail" Episode 609 -- Pictured: Brian Tee as Ethan Choi -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC) (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – We’re into Season 6 of NBC’s ‘Chicago Med,’ and Brian Tee will be talking with Lauren Kelly about what’s to come for the staff in Chicago’s busiest ER!

Brian plays the role of former Navy flight surgeon, Dr. Ethan Choi, who brings his battlefield skills to the front lines of the ER.

Together, the med team will confront Chicago’s most critical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and state-of-the-art treatment.

‘Chicago Med’ airs Wednesday nights at 7pm, here on KPRC 2.

Catch Lauren’s conversation with Brian this Wednesday, May 5 on Houston Life a 3 p.m.

