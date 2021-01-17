Stuck at home during MLK Day? No problem! Here are ways to serve, celebrate holiday

Much like other holidays, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will have a different dynamic with the pandemic forcing the cancellations of parades, rallies and other events usually held each year to celebrate the occasion.

But there are still ways to honor the legacy of King, even if limited by the shutdowns and requests to stay at home.

Here are some ways you can still serve on Martin Luther King Jr. Day virtually.

Volunteer

Think you can’t volunteer and make the lives of others better from home? Think again.

Some senior centers have programs and opportunities where you can teach virtual classes in areas of interest or hobbies such as cooking, exercise, or history.

It’s a chance to share meaningful stories and lessons with seniors who can’t be visited in-person.

An example of one program that is in need of volunteers is the Selfhelp Virtual Senior Center.

Celebrate in neighborhoods

While official parades and live events are not taking place, holding peaceful celebrations with walks in neighborhoods or parks is another way to commemorate King’s legacy and civil rights.

Send care packages

Care packages can prepared and sent to hospital patients, senior centers or military members.

One way to send packages to military members is through Operation Gratitude, an organization that has partnered with Amazon to send items such as food, clothing or sunscreen to the military.

Learn more

Listening and learning are always two great traits for Martin Luther King Day, and there is one notable opportunity to do that virtually.

Global Citizen 365 will conduct a conversationally titled, “Justice and the Covid-19 Health Crisis,” which will take place on Zoom at 3 p.m. ET.

Participants can discuss, reflect and share experiences about King and the holiday itself.