Peek inside: Mid-century mod for sale in Houston’s Glenbrook Valley neighborhood asks $239,900

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this groovy Houston home on the market.

By the numbers: 7618 Cayton Street, Houston, TX 77061 | $239,900 | 1,473 square feet | 1957 (year built) | 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 7618 Clayton Street, a three-bedroom abode nestled in Houston’s Glenbrook Valley Historic District, an architecturally significant area enclave famous for its many Ranch and Mid-Century Modern homes.

The Glenbook Valley Mod was one of several show homes featured in the city’s Parade of Homes event back in 1956. The Parade of Homes was an an annual promotional event held by the Houston Home Builders Association to showcase the city’s home building industry.

“The casual approach has been balanced by the formal in the house” designed by architect James B. Womack and his associate Hal E. Mount, and built by Paul H. Wold Construction Co., the 1956 Parade of Homes brochure states.

The home’s exterior is understated but distinctly Mid-Century Modern, with a distinct sloping roof and a turquoise door.

Inside, highlights include vaulted ceilings, original hardwood floors, clerestory windows and wood paneling throughout. Oh, and if that weren’t enough to make you swoon, there’s a space-inspired Sputnik chandelier hanging in the dining room.

Thoughtfully updated and preserved, the home retains an elusive aura of cool only ever really found in a true mid-century modern structure.

If you’ve got $239,000 smakeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this Galveston gem your forever home, give listing agent Robert Searcy a ring at (832) 279-5332. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you have a quarter of a million to spare, you can still enjoy this rad Houston pad, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the slideshow above for a virtual tour of 7618 Cayton Street.

