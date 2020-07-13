Quaint 4-story Texas estate from the 1890s seeks new owner for less than $600,000

A quaint four-story Texas estate from the 1890s is ready for a new owner.

Located at 613 Ward Street in Sealy, about 30 minutes west of Katy, this century-old Queen Anne Victorian home has an asking price of $559,000.

Wondering what that amount will get you in Sealy real estate? How does a half-acre lot and 4,532-square-feet of living space, four bedrooms, four full baths and one half bath sound? Probably not too bad if you’re into old homes and have nearly $600K to spare.

The antique single-family residence features 12-inch ceilings downstairs, 11.5-inch ceilings upstairs, and retains its original longleaf pine floors and wooded windows, according to the official listing posted on HAR.com.

Per the listing, the are two primary suites, one downstairs and one upstairs, that rep full private baths and walk-in closets.

The listing says the third floor can be used as a study room and has enough space to add a bath and that the fourth-floor cupola is an amazing getaway.

But that’s not all.

Also included in the price tag is an adjacent quarter-acre lot.

Scroll below to take a virtual tour of the Lone Star property that’s up for grabs.

For more photos and information, click here.

613 Ward Street (HAR)

