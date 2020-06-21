SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 6 Black-owned businesses in Spring that offer handcrafted products and food

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring Black-owned businesses in Spring.

This small business based in Spring sells unique wreaths and wreath kits for all occasions.

Owner Veronica Anderson also offers wreath-making classes in-person or online.

Blue is the color trend this year! I just love how the BLUE pops with all the other elements. Thanks Angela Richard Posted by Wreaths by Veronica on Monday, January 20, 2020

The owners of this plant-based bakery and café in Spring say they can veganize any traditional recipe and make a delicious plant-based replica.

Their menu includes tasty vegan eats and treats like gluten-free cauliflower “wings”, Philly cheese “steak” sandwich, rum cupcake with coconut buttercream and cake pops.

Address: 25192 North Freeway Suite 103, Spring

Phone: (281) 507-5460

Kissed by a Bee Organics is an online skincare shop that offers products like eczema cream, psoriases butter, charcoal face masks and even has an organic shampoo for your four-legged best friend.

Owner Akilah Scott-Amos says she is a third-generation herbalist who grows and handmakes her products out of her home in Spring.

Phone: (312) 957-8635

This Cajun restaurant in Spring serves handcrafted subs and other southern delights like its smoked pepper-jack boudin sub, chicken sausage gumbo and shrimp and crab etouffee.

Address: 1027 Sawdust Road #375, Spring

Phone: (281) 771-3942

Owner George Delali Kwakuyi handmakes wood and bamboo earrings and necklaces, as well as other statement pieces like masks, headwraps and skirts.

Phone: (281) 224-4607

SO Veganly is an organic and alkaline eatery in Old Town Spring that offers a variety of veggie meals and goods for when you’re on-the-go.

Its website says you can count on every meal prepared to be soy-free, corn-free and 99% gluten-free.

Address: 26515 Preston Avenue Building C, Spring

Phone: (832) 519-8344