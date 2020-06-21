SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 6 Black-owned businesses in Spring that offer handcrafted products and food

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring Black-owned businesses in Spring.
Wreaths by Veronica
This small business based in Spring sells unique wreaths and wreath kits for all occasions.
Owner Veronica Anderson also offers wreath-making classes in-person or online.
Blue is the color trend this year! I just love how the BLUE pops with all the other elements. Thanks Angela RichardPosted by Wreaths by Veronica on Monday, January 20, 2020
Wisdom’s Vegan Bakery & Café
The owners of this plant-based bakery and café in Spring say they can veganize any traditional recipe and make a delicious plant-based replica.
Their menu includes tasty vegan eats and treats like gluten-free cauliflower “wings”, Philly cheese “steak” sandwich, rum cupcake with coconut buttercream and cake pops.
Address: 25192 North Freeway Suite 103, Spring
Phone: (281) 507-5460
Gluten free buffalo bites w/ sweet potato fries & a side of our vegan ranch! Who's Hungry? . . . . . . . #vegan #whatveganseat #veganfoodshare #veganrecipe #plantbasedhouston #houstonvegan #houstonfoodie #thewoodlandsvegan #thewoodlandsveganbakery #thewoodlandsfoodie #veganrecipes #houstonfoodblogger #Veganhaitians #Vegansofinstagram #VeganCafe #HoustonVegancafe #winningbeginswithwisdom #houstonveganbakery #vegancafe #veganbakedgoods #Veganbakery
Kissed by a Bee Organics
Kissed by a Bee Organics is an online skincare shop that offers products like eczema cream, psoriases butter, charcoal face masks and even has an organic shampoo for your four-legged best friend.
Owner Akilah Scott-Amos says she is a third-generation herbalist who grows and handmakes her products out of her home in Spring.
Phone: (312) 957-8635
Got two restocks and two newbies on deck, compliments of the quarantine box! Charcoal Mouthwash (limited) Stress Blend Roll On Bee Clean Whipped Soap Scrub Killa Bee Hand Sanitizer As usual aby orders recieved tonight with a subtotal of $50+ tonight, will get the Free Friday which will be announced tomorrow. www.kissedbyabee.com #kissedbyabee #urbanurbalist #urbanherbalist #houstonsmallbusiness #chicagosmallbusiness #chicagohandmade #houstonhandmade #apothecary #herbalist #akilahtheherbalist #natural #clearskin #naturalhealing #naturalsolutions #naturalremedies #holistichealingremedies #holistichealthcare #naturalskincare #naturalwellness #handmadehouston #handmadeinhouston #handmadeinchicago #handmadechicago #handmadeskincare #3rdgenerationherbalist #akilahtheherbalist #akilahandthebee
Go Cajun Subs
This Cajun restaurant in Spring serves handcrafted subs and other southern delights like its smoked pepper-jack boudin sub, chicken sausage gumbo and shrimp and crab etouffee.
Address: 1027 Sawdust Road #375, Spring
Phone: (281) 771-3942
Thanks so much for all of our wonderful customers for suggesting us on various Black Restaurant listings! Please be sure to continue to tag us! Our foot traffic has increased with so many patrons from near & far. Come in & say hi to the owner Bobby & team! ___ Blackened Shrimp Sub ✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 . . . #blackenedshrimpsub #delicious #foodie #restaurant #houston #texas #springtx #cajunfood #eats #goodeats #houstonchronicles #foodnetwork #yelp #blackwallstreet #goblaq #louisiana #unityinthecommunity
Delali Artworks
Owner George Delali Kwakuyi handmakes wood and bamboo earrings and necklaces, as well as other statement pieces like masks, headwraps and skirts.
Phone: (281) 224-4607
SO Veganly
SO Veganly is an organic and alkaline eatery in Old Town Spring that offers a variety of veggie meals and goods for when you’re on-the-go.
Its website says you can count on every meal prepared to be soy-free, corn-free and 99% gluten-free.
Address: 26515 Preston Avenue Building C, Spring
Phone: (832) 519-8344
🎶 When I say LOADED you say NACHOS ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🗣LOADED 🗣 NACHOS 🗣 LOADED 🗣 NACHOS 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As you might’ve guessed, we have Loaded Nachos on the menu this week along with its cousin 🍕Mexican Pizza! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And in case you forgot, every meal is happily prepared without ❌soy ❌gluten ❌corn and ❌refined sugar because that’s just how we do things around here 😏 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy Thursday 😊