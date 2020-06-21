86ºF

SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 6 Black-owned businesses in Spring that offer handcrafted products and food

Samara Perez

Kissed by a Bee Organics (KPRC)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring Black-owned businesses in Spring.

Wreaths by Veronica

This small business based in Spring sells unique wreaths and wreath kits for all occasions.

Owner Veronica Anderson also offers wreath-making classes in-person or online.

Blue is the color trend this year! I just love how the BLUE pops with all the other elements. Thanks Angela Richard

Posted by Wreaths by Veronica on Monday, January 20, 2020

Wisdom’s Vegan Bakery & Café

The owners of this plant-based bakery and café in Spring say they can veganize any traditional recipe and make a delicious plant-based replica.

Their menu includes tasty vegan eats and treats like gluten-free cauliflower “wings”, Philly cheese “steak” sandwich, rum cupcake with coconut buttercream and cake pops.

Address: 25192 North Freeway Suite 103, Spring

Phone: (281) 507-5460

Kissed by a Bee Organics is an online skincare shop that offers products like eczema cream, psoriases butter, charcoal face masks and even has an organic shampoo for your four-legged best friend.

Owner Akilah Scott-Amos says she is a third-generation herbalist who grows and handmakes her products out of her home in Spring.

Phone: (312) 957-8635

Got two restocks and two newbies on deck, compliments of the quarantine box! Charcoal Mouthwash (limited) Stress Blend Roll On Bee Clean Whipped Soap Scrub Killa Bee Hand Sanitizer As usual aby orders recieved tonight with a subtotal of $50+ tonight, will get the Free Friday which will be announced tomorrow. www.kissedbyabee.com #kissedbyabee #urbanurbalist #urbanherbalist #houstonsmallbusiness #chicagosmallbusiness #chicagohandmade #houstonhandmade #apothecary #herbalist #akilahtheherbalist #natural #clearskin #naturalhealing #naturalsolutions #naturalremedies #holistichealingremedies #holistichealthcare #naturalskincare #naturalwellness #handmadehouston #handmadeinhouston #handmadeinchicago #handmadechicago #handmadeskincare #3rdgenerationherbalist #akilahtheherbalist #akilahandthebee

Go Cajun Subs

This Cajun restaurant in Spring serves handcrafted subs and other southern delights like its smoked pepper-jack boudin sub, chicken sausage gumbo and shrimp and crab etouffee.

Address: 1027 Sawdust Road #375, Spring

Phone: (281) 771-3942

Delali Artworks

Owner George Delali Kwakuyi handmakes wood and bamboo earrings and necklaces, as well as other statement pieces like masks, headwraps and skirts.

Phone: (281) 224-4607

SO Veganly

SO Veganly is an organic and alkaline eatery in Old Town Spring that offers a variety of veggie meals and goods for when you’re on-the-go.

Its website says you can count on every meal prepared to be soy-free, corn-free and 99% gluten-free.

Address: 26515 Preston Avenue Building C, Spring

Phone: (832) 519-8344

