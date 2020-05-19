The 4 best nail salons in Houston

Looking to try the top nail salons around?

1. Nails Of America

First on the list is Nails of America. Located at 14555 Memorial Drive, Suite 400, in Memorial, the nail salon is the highest-rated nail salon in Houston, boasting four stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.

2. Retreat Nails Spa

Next up is Memorial's Retreat Nails Spa, situated at 947 Gessner Road, Suite A210. With 4.5 stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp, the nail salon, waxing and eyelash service spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Heavenly Lashes Nail Spa

Montrose's Heavenly Lashes Nail Spa, located at 2007 W. Alabama St., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the nail salon, waxing and eyelash service spot 4.5 stars out of 401 reviews.

4. Days Spa Nails and Facial

Over in Neartown, check out Days Spa Nails and Facial, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp. You can find the nail salon at 532 Waugh Drive.

